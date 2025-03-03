Lizzo Wows as She Shows Off Dramatic Weight Loss Transformation at Vanity Fair's Oscars After-Party Alongside Boyfriend Myke Wright: Photos
Lizzo wowed the crowd when she stepped out to Vanity Fair's Oscars after-party on Sunday, March 2.
The singer showed off her slimmer frame amid her weight-loss journey, walking the red carpet in a strapless black gown that featured a bow at the neckline and a sheer skirt.
The star, 36, paired the frock with lace-up heels, a few rings, earrings and a curly hairstyle.
"I might make an appearance cus I look this fine 😏 @vanityfair," she captioned photos from the night on her Instagram.
"WHOA! 🤯 😍🔥🔥 absolutely GORGEOUS," one fan wrote in the comments section of the upload, while another declared, "🔥😍you look so good."
"Don’t let nobody make you feel like weight loss made you fine. You’ve been that girl," a third admirer insisted.
While Lizzo walked the red carpet on her own, she was eventually joined by boyfriend Myke Wright, whom she was first romantically linked to in 2022.
The "Truth Hurts" crooner has updated fans as she aimed to shed the extra pounds last year, insisting she didn't use popular weight-loss drug Ozempic to shape up.
In January, Lizzo revealed she shed 16 percent of her body fat through ditching her vegan diet and weight training.
"I did it. Today when I stepped on my scale, I reached my weight release goal. I haven’t seen this number since 2014!" she raved on social media. "Let this be a reminder you can do anything you put your mind to. Time for new goals!"
The star explained of her decision to start eating meat again, "After tests and research, I found that animal proteins helped me have more energy, lose weight and helped with my mental fog. This is the diet that's helped me reach my goals and helped me feel good in my body."
In an interview, Lizzo's personal trainer Corey Calliet commended her for doing things the old-fashioned way.
"She never wanted to do it, not one time. Ozempic doesn't get this credit," he stated. "She's really working. She's earning that body that she wants."
Last year, Lizzo admitted she still struggles with confidence despite making strides in her health journey.
"The idea of body positivity, it’s moved away from the antiquated mainstream conception. It’s evolved into body neutrality," she explained to the New York Times.
"I’m not going to lie and say I love my body every day. The bottom line is, the way you feel about your body changes every single day," the Grammy winner shared. "There are some days I adore my body, and others when I don’t feel completely positive."