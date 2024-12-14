'Lonely' Tom Brady Feels 'Sorry for Himself' as Ex-Wife Gisele Bündchen 'Enjoys' Time With Her Baby Daddy Joaquim Valente: Source

Tom Brady should be a hot commodity with the ladies, but instead, he seems to be in a rut, a source claims.

“He’s not dating anyone and he’s feeling a little lonely and sorry for himself,” the insider continued about the football star, 47, who was previously married to Gisele Bündchen.

Now that the model, 44, is expecting her first child with boyfriend Joaquim Valente, she's living her best life. “Gisele, meanwhile, is enjoying a holiday in Costa Rica with Joaquim and she’s got the kids, but Tom has to work and he’s feeling left out," the source dished.