'Lonely' Tom Brady Feels 'Sorry for Himself' as Ex-Wife Gisele Bündchen 'Enjoys' Time With Her Baby Daddy Joaquim Valente: Source
Tom Brady should be a hot commodity with the ladies, but instead, he seems to be in a rut, a source claims.
“He’s not dating anyone and he’s feeling a little lonely and sorry for himself,” the insider continued about the football star, 47, who was previously married to Gisele Bündchen.
Now that the model, 44, is expecting her first child with boyfriend Joaquim Valente, she's living her best life. “Gisele, meanwhile, is enjoying a holiday in Costa Rica with Joaquim and she’s got the kids, but Tom has to work and he’s feeling left out," the source dished.
Brady, who was previously linked to Kim Kardashian and Irina Shayk, seems to be struggling to find someone he wants to spend time with. “He’d be more popular with women if he wasn’t so awkward,” the source spilled. “They lose interest fast. He doesn’t realize he’s the problem, he’s so self-absorbed and self-pitying and not what you’d call a romantic guy.”
“A lot of people think he’d have a better chance with the ladies if he stopped feeling sorry for himself and watching what Gisele’s doing all the time," they continued.
This year, the model, who shares kids Benjamin, 15, and daughter, Vivian, 12, will make sure to enjoy some quality time with her brood, while Brady, who also shares son Jack 17, with ex Bridget Moynahan, might be on his own.
“He’ll likely see the kids around Christmas, but it won’t be the festive season like in the past. Everyone has fun plans except him," the source dished.
For now, it seems like the football star is figuring things out one day at a time.
"He's not dating anyone. He's concentrating on work and his kids," another source told People.
While in New York City in November, Brady, who has yet to comment on his ex's baby news, spoke about coming out on top in life.
“I was always focused on ensuring they were working harder than they ever thought they’d have to work,” Brady said about pushing his teamwork during his career. “They had to show up every day with a good attitude, humble when things go well, curious to learn more when they don’t go well.”
He added, “We’ve all faced different challenges in life; we’ve all faced our own adversities. Look at the hardest things that have ever happened. We look back at those and realize they’re the best things that could’ve happened.”
In Touch spoke to the first source.