Tom Brady Shows Off Abs While Fishing After His and Ex Gisele Bündchen's Kids Celebrate Thanksgiving With Pregnant Model and Her Boyfriend
Tom Brady's still got it!
The retired athlete kicked off the new month by posting a shirtless thirst trap on Monday, December 1, that showed off his muscular physique and six-pack abs.
In the snap, the dad-of-three rocked a white baseball cap, swim trunks and sunglasses while on a boat, where he held up the huge pink fish he caught.
Brady, 47, also uploaded a snap of several fish in an ice cooler and one of himself golfing on a gorgeous day. "A little warmer than it looked in Buffalo last night," he captioned the post, referring to the Sunday Night Football game in upstate New York.
The superstar quarterback celebrated the recent holiday by commentating on the Thanksgiving Day NFL game that aired on Fox. While he may have seen his and ex Bridget Moynahan's son, Jack, 17, at some point, his and ex-wife Gisele Bündchen's two kids — son Benjamin, 14, and daughter Vivian, 11 — marked the holiday in Costa Rica with the pregnant model and her boyfriend, Joaquim Valente.
News about the Brazilian beauty's third pregnancy was revealed in late October, and an insider confirmed Bündchen informed her ex-husband privately beforehand.
Though the Victoria's Secret alum, 44, and Brady split at the end of 2022, an insider said "finding out Gisele was pregnant stung" for the Super Bowl champion.
"Tom had to get out his feelings about it and he did it in his own time. There's not a lot of people who see the Tom behind closed doors, but those that do could see he was upset," the insider spilled to a news outlet. "It was a hard pill to swallow. It was never something he ever thought was going to happen. But she is still the mother of two of his children, so he wants her to be OK."
"He has to move on and with her pregnant, she has definitely moved on, so he can't be upset about it anymore," the source added. "It is out of his control, out of his hands. He is not letting it get to him anymore."
Another insider noted the pregnancy was "unexpected."
"Gisele and Joaquim were not planning to have a child together," the source admitted. "Joaquim has always wanted a family, so she is happy to be able to give this to him."
The pregnant model and Valente met a few years ago when he became a jiu-jitsu instructor to Bündchen and her two kids.