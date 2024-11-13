Pregnant Gisele Bündchen Shows Off Her Growing Bump in First Post Since Announcing She's Expecting Baby No. 3 With Joaquim Valente: Photos

Bündchen feels “very lucky” to have met Valente, who is her jiu-jitsu instructor, according to a second source.

“They started out as friends, but have been seriously dating for over a year,” they noted. “She’s excited about the baby and feels good. She’s several months along and planning a home birth.”

Now, the two are enjoying life in Florida.

“Gisele’s very happy in Miami,” another source told the news outlet of the catwalk queen, who shares daughter Vivian and son Benjamin with the football star, 47. “She enjoys her life there. Everyone’s thriving.”