Pregnant Gisele Bündchen Shows Off Her Growing Bump in First Post Since Announcing She's Expecting Baby No. 3 With Joaquim Valente: Photos
Gisele Bündchen showed off her baby bump for the first time since news spread she's expecting her first child with boyfriend Joaquim Valente.
In a new photo, posted to Instagram on Wednesday, November 13. the model, 44, looked gorgeous as she wore a high-neck, tight black gown, which showed off her tiny bump.
"It was an honor to attend the Lotus House Gala celebrating their 20th anniversary as the largest shelter for women and children in America. I feel truly blessed to support the visionary Constance Collins and her incredible team, whose unwavering commitment has transformed countless lives," she captioned the snapshot. "With their latest achievement — uniting over 300 women's shelters nationwide through the National Women's Shelter Network — they're taking a bold step toward eradicating homelessness. Learn more through the link in my bio and find out how you can help. Together, we are stronger!"
As OK! previously reported, Bündchen, who split from Tom Brady in 2022, started dating Valente the next year, and now they're expecting their first child together.
"Gisele and Joaquim are happy for this new chapter in their life and they're looking forward to creating a peaceful and loving environment for the whole family," a source said in a statement to People.
Bündchen feels “very lucky” to have met Valente, who is her jiu-jitsu instructor, according to a second source.
“They started out as friends, but have been seriously dating for over a year,” they noted. “She’s excited about the baby and feels good. She’s several months along and planning a home birth.”
Now, the two are enjoying life in Florida.
“Gisele’s very happy in Miami,” another source told the news outlet of the catwalk queen, who shares daughter Vivian and son Benjamin with the football star, 47. “She enjoys her life there. Everyone’s thriving.”
Fortunately, the A-lister's kids approve of her new man.
"It’s so hard with divorce, but the kids know they’re together now. They really like Joaquim," another source dished.
"They were keeping things quiet — but recently there’s been more PDA; they’re happy to be affectionate with each other in public," the insider noted of Bündchen and Valente.