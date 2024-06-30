OK Magazine
Gisele Bündchen and BF Joaquim Valente Are 'Still a Solid Unit' Despite Tom Brady's Roast Throwing 'Them for a Loop'

gisele joaquim pp
Source: MEGA/ JOAQUIMVALENTEJIU/IG
By:

Jun. 30 2024, Published 7:00 a.m. ET

Gisele Bündchen, 43, and boyfriend Joaquim Valente, 35, are still going strong, despite rumors the pair called it quits.

Two months after the couple had last been publicly photographed together, the model and the jiujitsu instructor appeared to confirm they were still an item when were spotted on a walk together in Surfside, Fla., on Sunday, June 16.

gisele bundchen mega
Source: mega

Gisele Bündchen and Joaquim Valente are back together, according to a source.

"There was a cooling-off phase, but they’re very much back together now," a source spilled. "The attention and scrutiny they got from Tom Brady’s roast made them take a step back, but once the dust settled they realized how much they love each other."

Added the source, "They’re still a solid unit. The roast just threw them for a loop because Joaquim is so private, and he didn’t like being the butt of a joke. Nor did Gisele!"

tom brady patriots
Source: MEGA

Tom Brady's roast aired on Sunday, May 5, and included jokes about Joaquim Valente.

As OK! previously reported, host Kevin Hart and other comics took aim at both the NFL star and his failed marriage during The Greatest Roast of All Time: Tom Brady which aired on Sunday, May 5.

"You know who also f---ed their coach? Gisele, she f---ed her karate coach," Hart crudely joked during the live show. "Tom, how did you not see this coming? Eight karate classes a day?"

gisele
Source: MEGA

Gisele Bündchen was reportedly 'furious' by the jokes at the roast.

MORE ON:
Gisele Bündchen
More than one month later, an insider claimed Bündchen was still fuming that her ex-husband allowed their family — they share son Benjamin, 14, and daughter Vivian, 11— to be attacked on television like that.

"Tom’s roast was a phenomenal success, but Gisele says he basically sold out his family for an easy paycheck," the insider alleged. "She is still furious and telling people Tom never took her or, more importantly, his children’s feelings into consideration."

gisele bundchen
Source: MEGA

Gisele Bündchen said he 'basically sold out his family' for a paycheck, per a source.

The football pro later admitted that he wasn't a fan of the way the sometimes brutal jokes affected his children.

"It's the hardest part about the bittersweet aspect of when you do something that you think is one way and then all of a sudden you realize I wouldn't do that again because of the way it affected the people that I care about the most," he said at the time.

Source: OK!

The source told In Touch that Bündchen and Valente were back together.

