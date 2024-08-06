OK Magazine
Celebrities' Insured Body Parts: From Mariah Carey's $1 Billion Legs to America Ferrera's $10M Smile

celebrities insured body parts
Source: MEGA
By:

Aug. 6 2024, Published 8:00 a.m. ET

Mariah Carey’s Legs – $1 Billion

mariah careys legs billion
Source: MEGA

She’s known for her epic pipes, and is reported to have taken out a $35 million policy to guard her voice in 2016. However, Mariah Carey supposedly spent even more to insure her gams.

The "Obsessed" singer, 55, reportedly signed up for a billion-dollar pin plan when she was picked for Gillette’s "Legs of a Goddess" campaign!

Madonna’s Chest – $2 Million

madonnas chest million
Source: MEGA

A cone bra isn’t enough to protect these ta-tas!

Madonna reportedly took out a policy to insure her chest ahead of her 1990 Blond Ambition tour. Three decades later, the Material Girl, 65, still has a penchant for flashing her expensive girls to audiences.

Miley Cyrus’ Tongue – $1 Million

miley cyrus tongue million
Source: MEGA

Miley Cyrus’ tongue played a pivotal role in her transition from wholesome Hannah Montana to a more mature star. (That infamous 2013 VMA performance with Robin Thicke ring a bell?) Therefore, the "Flowers" singer, 31, saw fit to protect it. But her signature stick-out actually came about accidentally.

"I was so embarrassed to be on the red carpet.... I didn’t know what to do with my face," she shared. "So I stuck my tongue out, and it became a rebellious, punk rock thing."

America Ferrera’s Smile – $10 Million

america ferreras smile million
Source: MEGA
"It’s very flattering to have my smile insured for $10 million, it’s not something that I ever imagined happening," America Ferrera, 40, has said of her eight-figure policy — from British insurance firm Lloyd’s of London — which was bought by Aquafresh back in 2007 to help promote the charity Smiles for Success. "I’ll try my hardest to take care of it."

Nick Cannon’s Family Jewels – $10 Million

nick cannons family jewels million
Source: MEGA

He’s got to be kidding! In partnership with men’s personal-care brand Dr. Squatch, Nick Cannon — a father of 11 children by six women —opted to insure his testicles via a North American brokerage.

"Haters say it’s time for me to stop having kids and put this super sperm to rest, but I’m doubling down on these valuable balls and my future kids," the Masked Singer host, 43, shared.

Kim Kardashian’s Buttocks – $21 Million

kim kardashians buttocks million
Source: MEGA

No b---- about it, Kim Kardashian has long been celebrated for her ample derriere. (Remember 2014, when a nude shot of her backside in Paper magazine broke the internet?) So it’s not all that surprising that the Skims founder, 43, reportedly secured a sizable policy to protect her peach.

Daniel Craig’s Whole Body – $9.5 Million

daniel craigs whole body million
Source: MEGA

Daring Daniel Craig, 56, performed many of his own stunts as James Bond — knocking out two teeth, dislocating his shoulder, slicing off the tip of his finger, breaking a leg and spraining his knee in the process.

Given those givens, it makes sense that the five-time 007 actor allegedly had an insurance policy that covered him from head to toe during filming.

