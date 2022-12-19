Lori Harvey Refuses To Be 'Attached To Someone' Or 'Settle' For Less As Model Is Spotted On Date With Rumored New Man

"This moment is about me," Harvey explained to a news publication in an interview published Monday, December 19. "I feel like it's always been [about] me attached to something or someone. This time, it's about me. Self-love, self-care, self-reflection. I'm being a little self-ish right now. It's my time."

LORI HARVEY JOINS GYMSHARK FOR A NEW YORK FASHION WEEK COLLECTION DEBUT UNLIKE ANY OTHER

"I know my worth, and I know my value,” the 25-year-old cover girl continued. “I’m not going to compromise that, or settle, or accept anything less than what I know I deserve.”