Lori Harvey Refuses To Be 'Attached To Someone' Or 'Settle' For Less As Model Is Spotted On Date With Rumored New Man
Lori Harvey doesn't need a man — except maybe to take her out to dinner.
The stunning model recently opened up about learning to love herself in the months after her split from longtime boyfriend Michael B. Jordan.
"This moment is about me," Harvey explained to a news publication in an interview published Monday, December 19. "I feel like it's always been [about] me attached to something or someone. This time, it's about me. Self-love, self-care, self-reflection. I'm being a little self-ish right now. It's my time."
LORI HARVEY JOINS GYMSHARK FOR A NEW YORK FASHION WEEK COLLECTION DEBUT UNLIKE ANY OTHER
"I know my worth, and I know my value,” the 25-year-old cover girl continued. “I’m not going to compromise that, or settle, or accept anything less than what I know I deserve.”
"That's where I'm at in my life right now. I'm not compromising my peace and happiness for anything or anybody,” Harvey reiterated, although she was spotted leaving a romantic evening with Snowfall actor Damson Idris on Saturday, December 17.
LORI HARVEY SHOWS OFF STYLE SENSES WITH FASHION-FORWARD 'FIT — GET THE LOOK
Whether she is fully focused on herself or testing out the dating waters with a new handsome hunk, the brunette bombshell was certain on what she wanted to tell the public.
"But what I would love for people to know is that I am a young woman just trying to figure it out, but I'm trying to figure it out in the public eye," Harvey stated in regard to the difficulties involved in learning to adjust to both stardom and adulthood in the center of the spotlight.
“That magnifies everything. It magnifies your mistakes. It magnifies the ups and downs of just navigating your life and figuring it out for yourself," she expresed.
In order to succeed even more in the future, Harvey credited a piece of advice her mother, Marjorie, once gave her: "Those who know and love you, no answer is needed. But for those who don’t, no answer will do.”
The SKN by LH founder concluded the chit-chat by sharing her own inspirational piece of advice with fans, stating, "Love yourself. Put yourself on the highest pedestal, and don't ever come down."
Essence interviewed Harvey for the cover of their Black Love Issue, while reported on her date with the rumored new man.