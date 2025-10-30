Lori Loughlin's Ex Mossimo Giannulli Always Felt She Was 'Too Flirty' With Costar John Stamos, Claims Insider: 'They Had Incredible Chemistry'

Article continues below advertisement

Did Lori Loughlin's close relationship with John Stamos play a part in her separation from Mossimo Giannulli? While rumors swirled Giannulli was the one causing issues in their marriage, an insider claimed he always found the Full House costars' dynamic "too flirty for comfort."

Article continues below advertisement

What Mossimo Giannulli Thought of Lori Loughlin and John Stamos' Friendship

Source: mega An insider claimed Mossimo Giannulli didn't like that ex Lori Loughlin had 'incredible chemistry' with costar John Stamos.

"They’ve always had incredible chemistry," the insider spilled to Rob Shuter's Substack. "But Mossimo never believed it was just acting. He thought John’s charm didn’t stop when the cameras did." The insider alleged that Giannulli, 62, despised seeing Stamos, also 62, at red carpet events or Hollywood galas. "Lori would light up when John walked in. Mossimo would shut down," the source claimed. "He saw John as competition — not Uncle Jesse."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: mega Stamos recently insisted he would never leave wife Caitlin McHugh to date Loughlin.

While the mom-of-two, 61, was thankful Stamos supported her through the estranged couple's college admissions scandal, Giannulli wasn't so thrilled. "Mossimo didn’t see that as friendship," the source noted. "He saw it as crossing a line." The musician has been married to Caitlin McHugh, 39, since 2018.

Article continues below advertisement

John Stamos Shoots Down Romance With Lori Loughlin

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Source: mega Loughlin and Giannulli's separation was confirmed on October 2.

Oddly enough, Stamos was asked about his friendship with Loughlin when he appeared on the October 20 episode of the "Good Guys" podcast. After Loughlin's split was mentioned, co-host Ben Soffer explained that fans’ biggest question for the actor was about "bringing Aunt Becky... into the fold" of his marriage. "Like a threesome?" the dad-of-one asked. "No." The host then clarified the question, saying, "They didn’t ask that. They asked, ‘Would you leave your wife for her?’ We’re not doing that." "No f------ way," he declared.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: mega Stamos insisted he never dated Loughlin.

Stamos explained there was a "very small" amount of time when he and Loughlin were both single. “I don’t mean to belittle or pare it down to Grease, but Lori was Sandy, you know before the leather and all that stuff, before that song. Rebecca Romijn was Sandy in the leather and the, ‘Tell me about it, stud,’" he said, mentioning his ex-wife. "There was a moment where I had the choice, I think. And I was more into, you know, the rebellious. Lori was sweet and I loved working with her, but she was too nice for me."

Article continues below advertisement

When Did the Exes Split?

Source: mega An insider claimed there's no chance the two will get back together even though they haven't filed for divorce yet.