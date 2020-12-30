Nearly two weeks since Mossimo Giannulli‘s son, Gianni, claimed that his father was being held in solitary confinement, it has been revealed that Lori Loughlin‘s husband is “having a rough time in prison,” according to a source.

“He is allowed to call his daughters and son; those are the only good parts of his day,” an insider revealed. “He tries to sound strong for his children, but because of fear of a COVID outbreak, he has been spending almost all his time in his cell, which has been very mentally taxing.

“Mossimo is spending his time reading, writing letters to his family and planning future business ventures,” the source added. “Mossimo is also a man of God and has been turning to prayer when he feels weak.”

The 57-year-old began his five-month sentence at the Correctional Institution, Lompoc, on November 19 and must also serve two years of supervised release as well as complete 250 hours of community service and pay a $250,000 fine, which he already did.

As OK! previously reported, Loughlin and Giannulli — who wed in 1997 — were accused last May of paying $500,000 in bribes to get their two children, Olivia Jade, 22, and Isabella, 21, into the University of Southern California as part of the crew team — a sport neither daughter has ever played. While the shamed parents initially pleaded not guilty, they took the guilty plea in May.

Earlier this month, his son Gianni (from his previous marriage) revealed that Giannulli has “been locked in solitary confinement for one full month.” He also took to Instagram to explain that the “mental and physical damage being done from such isolation and treatment is wrong,” and said his father was “supposed to serve his time in a minimum-security camp,” but is now in “quarantine in the MEDIUM security prison in a cell.”

The Full House alum, 56 — who was released on December 28 after serving almost two months in prison — is also concerned about her husband. “It’s hard to be home without Mossimo, of course. They are praying to be reunited on Easter,” another source shared.

Loughlin is ready to start her life again, as prison was “Lori’s worst nightmare in so many ways,” a source exclusively told OK!, adding that she was “scared and lonely” during her sentence. Loughlin and Giannulli’s oldest daughter also got candid about how she felt regarding her parents’ imprisonment on a controversial Red Table Talk episode. Find out what she had to say here.

Us Weekly was the first to report that Giannulli was having a rough time in prison.