Politics 'He's a Loser!': Donald Trump Hits Back at Jimmy Kimmel for Mocking Markwayne Mullin With 'Plumber' Jab Source: MEGA; @jimmykimmellive/youtube President Donald Trump fired back at Jimmy Kimmel following his digs at new DHS Secretary and ex-plumber Markwayne Mullin. Lesley Abravanel March 27 2026, Published 10:25 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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In a phone interview on Fox News' The Five on Thursday, March 26, President Donald Trump called late-night host Jimmy Kimmel a "loser" and argued he "should be canned.” The attack was a response to Kimmel's recent monologue mocking the credentials of the newly confirmed Secretary of Homeland Security, Markwayne Mullin. During the interview, the president defended Mullin and launched several insults at the comedian.

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'He's a Loser'

NEW: President Trump slams Jimmy Kimmel for mocking Secretary Markwayne Mullin with "plumber" jab:



"He's a loser. He gets no ratings. None. He's got no talent. He's got Trump Derangement Syndrome...Markwayne is fantastic...Everybody loves him and I think he's gonna do a… pic.twitter.com/R2ohQEkvbX — Fox News (@FoxNews) March 26, 2026 Source: @FoxNews/X Donald Trump called Jimmy Kimmel a 'loser.'

"He's a loser. He gets no ratings. None. He's got no talent. He's got Trump Derangement Syndrome ... Markwayne is fantastic ... Everybody loves him, and I think he's gonna do a fantastic job," the 79-year-old POTUS said. As of March, Jimmy Kimmel Live! is experiencing a strong ratings period, currently ranking as the No. 1 late-night show in the key Adults 18-49 demographic for three consecutive weeks. Trump praised Mullin's background as a former plumber, which Kimmel had used as punchlines, much to the dismay of pearl-clutching Republicans who blasted the comments as elitist.

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Source: @jimmykimmellive/youtube Jimmy Kimmel typically feuds with Donald Trump.

The elitist comments come as Trump has assembled what is widely considered the wealthiest administration in U.S. history. His cabinet and top-level transition team are estimated to have a combined net worth exceeding $470 billion, largely driven by the inclusion of several billionaires. Trump highlighted that Mullin took over his parents' plumbing company and made it "very, very successful.” He referred to Mullin as "country smart" and a "very smart guy" that "everybody loves.”

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Donald Trump Praises Markwayne Mullin

Source: MEGA Donald Trump praised Markwayne Mullin.

Dismissing Kimmel's "low-level MMA" jab, Trump called Mullin a "very good fighter" who faced "rough cookies.” The feud was reignited after Kimmel's March 24 monologue, where he questioned having "a plumber protecting us from terrorism now" and compared Mullin to Super Mario. Kimmel later doubled down on his comments, clarifying that he wasn't upset that the DHS head used to be a plumber, but rather that he "isn't still a plumber," maintaining his critique of Mullin's qualifications for a national security role.

Plumber Jab

Source: @jimmykimmellive/youtube;MEGA Jimmy Kimmel called Markwayne Mullin a 'plumber.'