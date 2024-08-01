Louis and Lottie Tomlinson Sent Sister Félicité to Rehab 'a Couple Times' in Desperate Attempt to Save Her Before Her Tragic Death
Lottie Tomlinson has opened up about her sister Félicité's death and how she and brother Louis attempted to save her.
In her new memoir, Lucky Girl: Family, Falling and Finding My Way, the sibling of the One Direction star revealed how tragedy began for the family when their mother, Johannah Deakin, died just eight months after being diagnosed with leukemia in 2016.
The mother-of-one, 25, described how Félicité, a.k.a. Fizz — who was 16 at the time of Johannah’s passing — turned to drugs to cope with losing their mom.
“I think that was the first time I realized how bad the situation was with Fizz, and as time went on, we noticed her distancing herself from the family or going missing for a few days and not responding to messages,” Lottie wrote of Félicité, who returned to boarding school following the death. “We could also see that Fizz was starting to hang around people who we didn’t think were a good influence on her.”
“She seemed to be doing anything she could to escape the pain of losing the only person who ever understood her,” Lottie added.
Félicité sadly passed away from an accidental overdose in 2019 when she was only 18 years old. Before her death, Lottie described how she and Louis tried their hardest to help her fight her demons.
“Louis and I were doing everything we could to stage interventions,” she explained.
Lottie recalled how she and her brother, 32, “really had to dig deep” to try to understand their sister and confessed they often “went through stages of frustration” because they wanted her “to be healthy and happy.”
The blonde beauty and the musician urged Félicité to see a therapist, however, after one session, she refused to return. Lottie also shared how they sent their younger sister to rehab “a couple of times,” although Lottie indicated how she “never thought” the issue was addiction.
“I’ve always felt she turned to drugs because of her grief,” Lottie penned. “Because it offered her a temporary release. We sent her there thinking we could get her back onto a good path, and after those stints, she’d come out a more positive person, but it was only a matter of time before she reverted to the only way she knew how to cope.”
By March 2019, Lottie received a call from Louis to tell her their sister had died.
“I just remember screaming because it was the worst news I could’ve ever heard,” she recounted, noting that the pain of her passing was “all consuming."