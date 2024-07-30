S Club 7 Members Went to Group Therapy After Bandmate Paul Cattermole's 'Tragic' Death, Rachel Stevens Reveals
S Club 7's Rachel Stevens shared details about how the musical group coped after bandmate Paul Cattermole suddenly died in April 2023.
On the "Happy Place" podcast, the singer revealed she went to group therapy alongside Tina Barrett, Jon Lee, Bradley McIntosh and Jo O'Meara, insisting that seeing a professional all together was "really good" for them.
"I think talking is just the best thing ever and it can never be a bad thing," the star, 46, explained. "It opens up conversations and it helps you, it's as simple as that. It was just a really special way to celebrate him and his life, but it was just tragic."
Cattermole was just 46 when he died from heart complications, and to make things even worse, he passed around two months after the band announced they were going on tour.
Stevens said they felt the need to carry on with the tour in Cattermole's honor, and going to therapy before their performances kicked off brought them "even closer together."
"It was devastating but we just were together actually. Obviously the tour was all happening, there was no talk about it not happening but we just stopped and took a step back," the British beauty spilled. "We talked and we were there for each other and that's all you can do."
Due to Cattermole's passing, their shows did have to be tweaked a little, and they also made sure to memorialize their friend while on stage.
"We really wanted to just be mindful of his family and be respectful," the mom-of-two shared. "We were talking all the time and sharing memories of him. The tour took on a whole different meaning and became a really beautiful tribute and celebration of him."
Each of the band members made their own statement after his "unexpected" passing, which was revealed via his family.
"The outpouring of love for our Paul has been so incredibly special and has meant so much. I hope he knew how loved he was. Such a kind, gentle and sensitive soul with the most incredible energy and such a wild free spirit," Stevens said about her late friend last year. "He would light up any room. We are heartbroken but so grateful for the memories we all shared."
One month after his death, the singers confirmed they would be going on with the tour.
"He's always going to be with us. He was such a big part of this tour, so involved in everything that we are planning," Stevens told fans. "And we are just going to keep his memory alive and share it with all of you and its going to make it even more special."