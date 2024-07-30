S Club 7 Members Went to Group Therapy After Bandmate Paul Cattermole's 'Tragic' Death, Rachel Stevens Reveals

"I think talking is just the best thing ever and it can never be a bad thing," the star, 46, explained. "It opens up conversations and it helps you, it's as simple as that. It was just a really special way to celebrate him and his life, but it was just tragic."

Cattermole was just 46 when he died from heart complications, and to make things even worse, he passed around two months after the band announced they were going on tour.