Homeless Ex-Playboy Model Louise Glover: Everything to Know

When Glover was 20, she officially scored her first gig with Hugh Hefner's magazine after a test shoot in London. She eventually became the first British model to appear on the cover of Playboy and the first Brit to be acknowledged as the magazine's Model of the Year.

Glover, who was described as the "British Carmen Electra" by Hefner, later began residing at the Playboy Mansion free of charge and attended star-studded parties at the multi-million-dollar pad.

"It was the best time, like another world," she told The Sun. "I didn't even think about it that much at the time, but I was hanging out with the biggest names in the world."

She expressed her love for other Playboy models and called Hefner "a total gentleman."

Glover added, "The mansion was incredible, there was even a zoo there. Everything was pink and had the Playboy Bunny logo on it. We had these wild parties. I once got my body painted and we all danced around Snoop Dogg as he performed on stage at the house."