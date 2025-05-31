Homeless Ex-Playboy Model Louise Glover: Everything to Know
Louise Glover's Early Work as a Model
Before becoming a Playboy model, Louise Glover worked as a glamour model for various magazines, including Maxim, Bizarre and FHM, among others.
According to her now-defunct website, she participated in several beauty pageants like Miss England, Miss Earth, Miss Great Britain and Miss Hawaiian Tropic while being involved in campaigns.
"My work has enabled me to travel abroad and also support some really worthwhile charities such as Operation Raleigh," Glover added on her website. "I went over to Malaysia and Belize to help build a school and live in a ruel [rural] village and teach english to the locals. I did this at 17 and again at 21. This was a real eye opener and made me appreciate my life. I've also done a few campaigns for (PETA) People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals which is an American animal rights organization."
Louise Glover Made History as a Playboy Model
When Glover was 20, she officially scored her first gig with Hugh Hefner's magazine after a test shoot in London. She eventually became the first British model to appear on the cover of Playboy and the first Brit to be acknowledged as the magazine's Model of the Year.
Glover, who was described as the "British Carmen Electra" by Hefner, later began residing at the Playboy Mansion free of charge and attended star-studded parties at the multi-million-dollar pad.
"It was the best time, like another world," she told The Sun. "I didn't even think about it that much at the time, but I was hanging out with the biggest names in the world."
She expressed her love for other Playboy models and called Hefner "a total gentleman."
Glover added, "The mansion was incredible, there was even a zoo there. Everything was pink and had the Playboy Bunny logo on it. We had these wild parties. I once got my body painted and we all danced around Snoop Dogg as he performed on stage at the house."
Louise Glover Became a Personal Trainer
Amid her success in the modeling industry, Glover hit a glitch when she contracted septicemia following b----- implant surgery when she was 27. She also went into cardiac arrest at the time, causing her to endure a five-week hospital stay.
According to the former beauty queen, it became a "wake-up call" for her after nearly dying from the infection. It motivated her to prioritize her health and fitness, ultimately leading her to become a lifestyle model and personal trainer.
"I started to train and moved into fitness and lifestyle modeling. I had deals with most of the major brands," she recalled. "Nike sponsored me and I felt like I was on the up again."
As for her work as a personal trainer, The Sun reported she launched her PT classes in Dubai in 2024.
Louise Glover Launched a GoFundMe Page to Buy a Houseboat
"Hello, I'm Louise – currently homeless in England. I live mainly in my car & tent," Glover wrote in the introduction of her GoFundMe page, which she created in April.
Homeless Louise Glover Has Been Living in a Tent
On the GoFundMe page, Glover disclosed she has been living in a tent and sleeping in her car for the past several months. While she attempted to seek assistance from a local homeless project, she was reportedly told she did not qualify and that she was not a priority.
"I don't have children, I don't claim benefits. I lost both my parents, and I don't have a partner to fall back on. I said I'm sleeping in my car & they gave me a blanket & wished me luck. I wasn't happy but realised there's no support from the gov or council," she continued.
Glover also told The Sun that getting a boat would make her "safe" and "secure," adding she has been applying for jobs and trying to find work.
"I am hoping to go back to personal training and dog walking businesses once I am in one area again, then I can do my businesses again," she noted. "Because otherwise I am all over the place so I can't be committed to anything."
Being Homeless Took a Toll on Louise Glover's Health
While dealing with financial instability and homelessness, Glover said her current situation has also affected her health.
"I've had migraines daily and anxiety attacks — it's been brutal," she told Loaded Magazine.
Louise Glover Gave an Update After Launching a GoFundMe
In an update on her Instagram Stories, Glover held her head high and assured fans she does not feel she is at "rock bottom" despite being homeless.
"Failure was the biggest part of modeling," the star, who revealed she "grew up poor," said. "I learned quickly and used it as a superpower to go to the next casting and keep trying until I got booked."
Glover reportedly realized her half-siblings "don't care and never did," so she needs "to look after myself as no one will come looking or save me."
Amid her current situation, she shared she still believes there is "something beautiful" to come in her future.
She concluded, "To help others who are struggling and to understand and embrace the transformation as it's not rock bottom or the end, it's only the beginning of something new and amazing."