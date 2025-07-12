'Love Island' Suicide Curse Explained: What to Know About the Deaths of 3 Former Stars Amid Cyberbullying Issue
'Love Island UK' Contestant Sophie Gradon Died in 2018
Is there a way to break the Love Island curse?
Tragedy hit the franchise when former beauty queen and Love Island star Sophie Gradon was found dead in a property in Medburn, Ponteland, on June 20, 2018. She was 32.
According to the coroner, she took a lethal cocktail of alcohol and cocaine before hanging herself.
About 20 days after Gradon's death, her boyfriend, Aaron Armstrong, also hanged himself in his bedroom at his family home in Blyth, Northumberland, after taking cocaine and drinking alcohol.
Two More Deaths Followed Sophie Gradon's Suicide
On March 16, 2019, Love Island faced another loss after Mike Thalassitis died at the age of 26.
As OK! reported, Thalassitis was found dead in a park in Edmonton, North London. A Met Police spokesperson said they received reports about a man "found hanged" in the area. Paramedics also responded but were unable to revive the Celebs Go Dating alum.
After Thalassitis' death was ruled a suicide, his costar Montana Brown urged people to be "a little bit nicer, a little bit kinder."
"It's such an awful world that we live in. It's just nice to be nice," she added.
Following the first two deaths in the franchise, the makers of Love Island announced they would review the aftercare they were providing to contestants.
"This review has led us to extend our support processes to offer therapy to all Islanders and not only those that reach out to us," a spokesperson said.
The representative continued, "And we will be delivering bespoke training to all future Islanders to include social media and financial management. The key focus will be for us to no longer be reliant on the islanders asking us for support but for us to proactively check in with them on a regular basis."
But nearly a year later, on February 15, 2020, former Love Island host Caroline Flack was found dead in her apartment at the age of 40 while awaiting trial for allegedly assaulting her boyfriend.
CNN cited the PA Media news agency, which reported Flack killed herself amid fears of prosecution. She was also reportedly anxious about the loss of her career and the media storm.
"Although her general fluctuating (mental) state was a background and important in her death, I find the reason for her taking her life was she now knew she was being prosecuted for certainty, and she knew she would face the media, press, publicity – it would all come down upon her," said Coroner Mary Hassell.
Huda Mustafa Became a New Target of Cyberbullying
Talks about the Love Island curse resurfaced following the premiere of Love Island USA Season 7 on June 3, which saw contestant Huda Mustafa becoming the target of other contestants and the show's viewers.
The comments were so intense that her baby daddy, Noah Sheline, had to step in to defend Mustafa.
"At the end of the day I hope everyone remembers we're human," Mustafa's ex said. "Her going on that show to find love, or whatever you think it was she's doing, remember she's still human, she has a daughter, and a life."
Ariana Madix Addressed the Bullying
Amid the relentless backlash against the contestant, Love Island host Ariana Madix defended the Islanders and urged fans to end social media hate.
"Love Island has the best fans across the entire globe. Passionate, and I love that. There's such a great, amazing communal experience when it comes to watching the show, but I do want to say something to some of those people who are online," she said in an episode of Aftersun. "Don't be contacting people's families. Don't be doxing people. Don't be going on islanders' pages and saying rude things."
Madix also reminded the haters they still "have time to delete all of that, because the islanders don't have their phones."
She continued, "So we're giving you a chance. Because this is a fun, amazing, beautiful show, and we should be thanking each one of these islanders every single day for giving us themselves. Be nice. Please be nice, or I'll come find you."
'Love Island' Issued Cyberbullying Warnings
Before the Season 6 reunion in 2024, Love Island USA shared a warning on X amid the relentless bullying.
"The reunion is full of drama, but remember — these are real people, so let's keep it kind and positive," a statement read. "Let's end the season with the same love and respect we started with."
The show issued its second warning after the Season 7 premiere, asking viewers to "be kind and spread the love."