'Love Island' Suicide Curse Explained: What to Know About the Deaths of 3 Former Stars Amid Cyberbullying Issue

On March 16, 2019, Love Island faced another loss after Mike Thalassitis died at the age of 26.

As OK! reported, Thalassitis was found dead in a park in Edmonton, North London. A Met Police spokesperson said they received reports about a man "found hanged" in the area. Paramedics also responded but were unable to revive the Celebs Go Dating alum.

After Thalassitis' death was ruled a suicide, his costar Montana Brown urged people to be "a little bit nicer, a little bit kinder."

"It's such an awful world that we live in. It's just nice to be nice," she added.

Following the first two deaths in the franchise, the makers of Love Island announced they would review the aftercare they were providing to contestants.

"This review has led us to extend our support processes to offer therapy to all Islanders and not only those that reach out to us," a spokesperson said.

The representative continued, "And we will be delivering bespoke training to all future Islanders to include social media and financial management. The key focus will be for us to no longer be reliant on the islanders asking us for support but for us to proactively check in with them on a regular basis."

But nearly a year later, on February 15, 2020, former Love Island host Caroline Flack was found dead in her apartment at the age of 40 while awaiting trial for allegedly assaulting her boyfriend.

CNN cited the PA Media news agency, which reported Flack killed herself amid fears of prosecution. She was also reportedly anxious about the loss of her career and the media storm.

"Although her general fluctuating (mental) state was a background and important in her death, I find the reason for her taking her life was she now knew she was being prosecuted for certainty, and she knew she would face the media, press, publicity – it would all come down upon her," said Coroner Mary Hassell.