Love & Light: Everything Savannah Guthrie & Hoda Kotb Have Said About Their Friendship

While attending an event at The Paley Center for Media in New York City, Kotb recalled the moment she realized the significance of her partnership with Guthrie as the second all-female anchor duo on a morning show.

"They said, 'No, what you and Savannah did today, that changed everything,'" Kotb shared at the time. "And it wasn’t until that moment that it hit me that it was something that meant something to other people."

"And a woman came up with her young daughter and says, 'I want you to know something. My daughter now thinks it’s totally normal to wake up in the morning and see two women next to each other,'" she continued. "And that’s changed now for these kids."