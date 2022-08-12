Love & Light: Everything Savannah Guthrie & Hoda Kotb Have Said About Their Friendship
As rumors swirl of the alleged feud between Today show co-anchors Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb, many fans are left wondering if the women are friends or foes.
Despite whispers that the two television personalities constantly clash behind the scenes, Guthrie and Kotb have publicly spoken of their special bond on more than one occasion.
Scroll through the gallery below to see what Guthrie and Kotb have said about their friendship.
"She Is Our Sunshine"
Guthrie took to Instagram to wish Kotb a happy 58th birthday on Tuesday, August 9. "She is our sunshine ☀️" the journalist captioned a carousel of photos of the two of them together. "happy birthday, @hodakotb!!!"
The 50-year-old also gave her coworker a shoutout in her Instagram Story, calling Kotb "our love and light" alongside several heart emojis.
"That Changed Everything"
While attending an event at The Paley Center for Media in New York City, Kotb recalled the moment she realized the significance of her partnership with Guthrie as the second all-female anchor duo on a morning show.
"They said, 'No, what you and Savannah did today, that changed everything,'" Kotb shared at the time. "And it wasn’t until that moment that it hit me that it was something that meant something to other people."
"And a woman came up with her young daughter and says, 'I want you to know something. My daughter now thinks it’s totally normal to wake up in the morning and see two women next to each other,'" she continued. "And that’s changed now for these kids."
"She Saved The Show Full Stop"
That same day, Guthrie reflected on how much her co-anchor meant to her following Matt Lauer's sexual misconduct scandal that led to him being fired from the show. Kotb was later hired as his replacement. "All I know was in that moment, it felt like I could drown if Hoda hadn’t reached down and grabbed my hand," Guthrie said. "I will always say, she saved the show full stop. And holding hands with her and being like, 'We’re going to do this together,' meant everything to me. I don’t think I had the confidence by myself."
"It’s wonderful to have a female partnership, but to me, to have this friend and cheerleader and partner, and I really feel that from her, and I hope we share that," she added. "It’s incredible. I always say, 'I’ll hold my hands and close my eyes and go anywhere with you.' I would."
"We Don't Even Need Words"
Guthrie shared a sweet snapshot to social media while celebrating their special bond in a post shared to Instagram on October 21, 2021.
"Lots of times we don’t even need words ❤️," she captioned a photo of herself and Kotb looking into each other's eyes.