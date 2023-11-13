OK Magazine
LuAnn de Lesseps Refuses to Mention Ramona Singer's Name During Interview After Racial Slur Scandal

Nov. 13 2023, Published 5:14 p.m. ET

LuAnn De Lesseps will be staying far away from the Ramona Singer mess.

During the Monday, November 13, episode of "Behind the Velvet Rope" with David Yontef, The Real Housewives of New York City alum was asked to play 'F, marry or kill' between her costars Dorinda Medley, Sonja Morgan, Kelly Bensimon, Kristen Taekman and Ramona Singer — and she conveniently left out one name in particular.

LuAnn de Lesseps is staying far away from Ramona Singer's mess.

"I think I'd probably marry Dorinda, because I feel she is a very solid, good woman, and honest, and she's got a house in the Berkshires — Blue Stone Manor!" Lesseps said. "I'm going to have to have to F Sonja because Sonja would be really upset, because whenever Sonja has a little cocktail or two, she comes running to me!"

While the "Money Can't Buy You Class" singer rattled off the other women, she noticeably left out the real estate broker. "There's nobody I would really kill off. Although, you know, I'm going to plead the fifth on that one," the cabaret star said, seemingly implying Singer.

LuAnn de Lesseps refused to comment on Ramona Singer's latest scandal.

The blonde OG was nowhere to be seen in Las Vegas for BravoCon 2023 after she allegedly used a racial slur while texting a journalist in reference to the bombshell reports that she used the word in question with a black crew member during RHONY production on Season 13.

However, Singer will be on the highly anticipated Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: RHONY Legacy, which as of right now, will premiere in December.

"I think it's still happening. I can't see why not," Lesseps claimed in the interview of the show's first episode. "I always say like, 'We should do another trip!' I'm always excited to see the girls."

Ramona Singer was recently left out of BravoCon 2023.

As OK! exclusively reported, although Singer — who was also dismissed from other appearances with her fellow Housewives around the country — was excused from the three-day event for the cable network, her daughter, Avery Singer, was shockingly in attendance while selling her products at the Bravo bazaar.

"She was talking with fans at a booth," an eyewitness source explained to OK! on Friday, November 3. "She seemed to be laying low."

LuAnn de Lesseps and Ramona Singer will both be featured on the next season of 'Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip.'

In the aftermath of Bravo distancing themselves from Singer, she was also reportedly dropped from her job at the real estate firm Douglas Elliman.

