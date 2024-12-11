Luigi Mangione's Notebook Reveals New York City Bombing Plan to Kill UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson

The murder took place on December 4 in New York City as CEO Thompson was walking to the Hilton where UnitedHealthcare's parent company, UnitedHealth Group, was hosting its annual investor conference.

Authorities are scrutinizing the contents of the spiral notebook, in which the 26-year-old suspect purportedly jotted down his plan to go through with the assassination.

One particular note deliberated on the idea of targeting Thompson at his business conference. The shooter questioned what could be better than "to kill the CEO at his own bean counting conference."

In the notebook, Mangione also acknowledged that a shooting would be more focused compared to a bomb that "could kill innocents."