Luigi Mangione's Notebook Reveals New York City Bombing Plan to Kill UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson
The accused killer of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, Luigi Mangione, allegedly outlined his plan to use a bomb to kill the healthcare executive in a handwritten notebook.
The murder took place on December 4 in New York City as CEO Thompson was walking to the Hilton where UnitedHealthcare's parent company, UnitedHealth Group, was hosting its annual investor conference.
Authorities are scrutinizing the contents of the spiral notebook, in which the 26-year-old suspect purportedly jotted down his plan to go through with the assassination.
One particular note deliberated on the idea of targeting Thompson at his business conference. The shooter questioned what could be better than "to kill the CEO at his own bean counting conference."
In the notebook, Mangione also acknowledged that a shooting would be more focused compared to a bomb that "could kill innocents."
Besides the handwritten notes, investigators found a three-page manifesto-type document in Mangione's possession upon his apprehension at a McDonald's in Altoona, Penn., capping off a five-day manhunt.
The manifesto reportedly contained scathing remarks directed at the health insurance industry, denouncing corporate greed and power.
According to law enforcement sources, the document highlighted the exorbitant costs of the U.S. healthcare system, juxtaposed with stagnant life expectancy rates.
The handwritten document allegedly found with Mangione included a line in which he claimed to have acted alone.
“To the Feds, I’ll keep this short, because I do respect what you do for our country. To save you a lengthy investigation, I state plainly that I wasn’t working with anyone,” the document said, according to sources.
Police are still trying to piece together a motive for the early morning shooting, including whether a vendetta against the medical industry fueled Mangione after suffering from chronic back pain.
After Mangione was charged with murder and other related counts, a friend of the University of Pennsylvania alumni confessed his pal suspiciously went "radio silent" for "several months" before the murder of Thompson in New York City.
R.J. Martin, the founder of a co-living space named Surfbreak near Honolulu’s Ala Moana Beach Park in Hawaii, where Mangione lived from January to June 2022, claimed he discussed the accused murderer's back surgery over texts, but he abruptly stopped hearing from the 26-year-old over the summer.
Aaron Cranston — who was the accused killer's former classmate at Gilman School in Baltimore — shared a similar sentiment, claiming Mangione's family members contacted him and some other pals after they had failed to get in touch with him for months.
Mangione is currently being held in a Pennsylvania lockup while fighting extradition to New York.