or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > True Crime > New York City
OK LogoTRUE CRIME

Luigi Mangione's Notebook Reveals New York City Bombing Plan to Kill UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson

Composite photo of Luigi Mangione
Source: MEGA; @therecount/X

Luigi Mangione debated using a bomb to kill Healthcare CEO Brian Thompson.

By:

Dec. 11 2024, Published 1:07 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

The accused killer of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, Luigi Mangione, allegedly outlined his plan to use a bomb to kill the healthcare executive in a handwritten notebook.

Article continues below advertisement
luigi mangione notebook new york city bombing ceo brian thompson
Source: MEGA

Luigi Mangione shot and killed Brian Thompson outside of the Hilton in New York City.

Article continues below advertisement

The murder took place on December 4 in New York City as CEO Thompson was walking to the Hilton where UnitedHealthcare's parent company, UnitedHealth Group, was hosting its annual investor conference.

Authorities are scrutinizing the contents of the spiral notebook, in which the 26-year-old suspect purportedly jotted down his plan to go through with the assassination.

One particular note deliberated on the idea of targeting Thompson at his business conference. The shooter questioned what could be better than "to kill the CEO at his own bean counting conference."

In the notebook, Mangione also acknowledged that a shooting would be more focused compared to a bomb that "could kill innocents."

Article continues below advertisement
luigi mangione notebook new york city bombing ceo brian thompson
Source: MEGA

Luigi Mangione was arrested and charged for Brian Thompson's murder.

Article continues below advertisement

Besides the handwritten notes, investigators found a three-page manifesto-type document in Mangione's possession upon his apprehension at a McDonald's in Altoona, Penn., capping off a five-day manhunt.

The manifesto reportedly contained scathing remarks directed at the health insurance industry, denouncing corporate greed and power.

According to law enforcement sources, the document highlighted the exorbitant costs of the U.S. healthcare system, juxtaposed with stagnant life expectancy rates.

MORE ON:
New York City

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement
luigi mangione notebook new york city bombing ceo brian thompson
Source: MEGA

Luigi Mangione wrote a three-page manifesto.

Article continues below advertisement

The handwritten document allegedly found with Mangione included a line in which he claimed to have acted alone.

“To the Feds, I’ll keep this short, because I do respect what you do for our country. To save you a lengthy investigation, I state plainly that I wasn’t working with anyone,” the document said, according to sources.

Police are still trying to piece together a motive for the early morning shooting, including whether a vendetta against the medical industry fueled Mangione after suffering from chronic back pain.

Article continues below advertisement
luigi mangione notebook new york city bombing ceo brian thompson
Source: MEGA

Luigi Mangione allegedly suffered from chronic back pain.

After Mangione was charged with murder and other related counts, a friend of the University of Pennsylvania alumni confessed his pal suspiciously went "radio silent" for "several months" before the murder of Thompson in New York City.

R.J. Martin, the founder of a co-living space named Surfbreak near Honolulu’s Ala Moana Beach Park in Hawaii, where Mangione lived from January to June 2022, claimed he discussed the accused murderer's back surgery over texts, but he abruptly stopped hearing from the 26-year-old over the summer.

Aaron Cranston — who was the accused killer's former classmate at Gilman School in Baltimore — shared a similar sentiment, claiming Mangione's family members contacted him and some other pals after they had failed to get in touch with him for months.

Mangione is currently being held in a Pennsylvania lockup while fighting extradition to New York.

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.