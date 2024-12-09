UnitedHealthcare CEO Murder Suspect Had Manifesto on Him That Declared 'These Parasites Had It Coming': Report
Luigi Mangione, the man suspected of shooting UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, reportedly had a "manifesto" slamming members of the healthcare industry as "parasites" at the time of his arrest.
The 50-year-old insurance mogul was shot and killed on Wednesday morning, December 4, just outside of a Hilton hotel in New York. The suspect was not identified until he was taken into custody five days later on Monday, December 9.
CNN chief law enforcement and intelligence analyst John Miller revealed, "He starts off basically saying ‘I don’t want to cause any trauma, but it had to be done'" in the manifesto.
"He talks about how these parasites had it coming," Miller said. "[He] really kind of goes into problems with the health industry…talking about the health care industry and the need for violence."
The manifesto also reportedly stated Mangione was acting on his own.
As OK! previously reported, Mangione was arrested on a gun charge on Monday after a McDonald's employee in Pennsylvania tipped off police that a man similar to the suspect's description was at one of the locations of the popular fast food chain.
After he was taken into custody, it was determined the 26-year-old also had a similar gun as the one used in the murder — a weapon later revealed by CNN to be a "ghost gun," which is a type of "homemade" firearm.
NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch said Mangione "is believed to be our person of interest in the brazen, targeted murder" of Thompson.
Mayor Eric Adams additionally confirmed that Mangione "matches the description" of the shooter and noted he was "in possession of several items that we believe will connect him" to Thompson's murder.
It's since been revealed that Mangione, 26, grew up in Towson, Maryland. He obtained an engineering degree from the University of Pennsylvania in 2020 and then went on to earn his master's degree.
Following the shocking shooting, the health insurance CEO's widow, Paulette "Pauley" Thompson, said her late husband told her he'd received death threats in the past.
"I don’t know details. I just know that he said there were some people that had been threatening him," she said, suggesting the concerning messages may have been motivated by anger from clients due to "lack of" insurance coverage.
Brian left behind two children, a 19-year-old son and a 16-year-old son.