Candace Cameron Bure Denies Being 'Inebriated or High' in Social Media Videos: 'This Is Just My Personality'
Candace Cameron Bure is speaking up.
On Thursday, November 9, the actress decided to go through some DMs fans have sent her, and there was one in particular that made her burst out in laughter.
"Sometimes when you post I think you are inebriated. Are you? Drunk? High?" one person asked, "Not being mean or rude or disrespectful I just sometimes really do wonder."
"Nope! 😂😂 Never!" she replied via her Instagram Story. "This is just my positive, energetic personality at 11 a.m. 🙈🤣."
In a follow-up Instagram Story video, the Full House alum, 47, emphasized that she's sober and clarified she wasn't offended by the inquiry.
"I'm sitting here going through all of the DMs ... but that last one I just posted, it made me laugh so hard," she admitted while cracking up.
"Nope, not inebriated, not high. Don't do it. This is just my personality, it's just me," the mother-of-three concluded.
Being under the influence is the tamest thing Bure has been accused of, as she's sparked plenty of controversies in the past, with people alleging she's transphobic and homophobic.
The actress made it seem like she was against gay marriage last year when she ditched the Hallmark Channel and moved to the Great American Family network.
- JoJo Siwa Doesn't Think She'll Talk To Candace Cameron Bure Again Following 'Traditional Marriage' Comments: 'That's What's F**ked Up'
- JoJo Siwa Reveals She Hasn't Spoken To Candace Cameron Bure Since Social Media Drama: 'I Think She's Alive And Thriving'
- Candace Cameron Bure Turns To Religion After JoJo Siwa's 'Rudest Celebrity' Diss: 'Trust The Lord Always'
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
In an interview about her switch, she explained, "My heart wants to tell stories that have more meaning and purpose and depth behind them. I think that Great American Family will keep traditional marriage at the core. I want to be able to tell that story in a beautiful way, but also that is not off-putting to the unbeliever or someone who shares a different faith."
People were outraged by her comment, prompting the TV star to clarify her stance.
"All of you who know me, know beyond question that I have great love and affection for all people," she stated on social media. "It absolutely breaks my heart that anyone would ever think I intentionally would want to offend and hurt anyone."
"I am a devoted Christian. Which means that I believe that every human being bears the image of God. Because of that, I am called to love all people, and I do. If you know me, you know that I am a person who loves fiercely and indiscriminately," Bure continued. "My heart yearns to build bridges and bring people one step closer to God, to love others well, and to simply be a reflection of God’s huge love for all of us.
She also told those who were trying "to assassinate" her character, "I love you. To everyone reading this, of any race, creed, sexuality, or political party, including those who have tried to bully me with name-calling, I love you."