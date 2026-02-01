EXCLUSIVE 'Home Alone' Star Macaulay Culkin Sparks Major 'OCD' Fears After Making One Brutal Admission About His Fans Source: MEGA Macaulay Culkin sparked concerns about his psychological state after admitting he sets boundaries with his fans. Aaron Tinney Feb. 1 2026, Published 9:00 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

Article continues below advertisement

Macaulay Culkin has reignited debate about the psychological cost of childhood fame after describing strict personal rules he uses to manage encounters with fans, with sources now telling OK! his aversion to physical contact reflects "obsessive tendencies" shaped by a life once dominated by others. Culkin, now 45, became one of the most recognizable child actors in the world after starring in Home Alone in 1990, followed by years of intense scrutiny that continued into adulthood. Now a father of two, he has spoken candidly about how he navigates fame decades later, explaining boundaries are essential to his sense of safety.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Macaulay Culkin starred in 'Home Alone.'

Article continues below advertisement

Culkin detailed how he learned to end interactions when they become uncomfortable. He said: "I learned a bunch of tricks over the years. Okay, let's say somebody's talking to me and it becomes clear they want something from me that I don't want to give. I can see where this is headed." Culkin added: "I just go, 'Hey, nice to meet you,' and then start walking away – before they even realize, the interaction's already over with. I could just end the social contact. Those tools became helpful in getting me through. Now that I'm older, it's easier for me to kind of diffuse things."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Macaulay Culkin said he ends interactions when it becomes uncomfortable.

Article continues below advertisement

Culkin also stressed enthusiasm from fans can cross lines. He said: "I still get some people that are overly excited... and there's certain times I'm like, 'Okay, slow down cowboy'… also, I have a firmer hand with myself and with others and can say, 'I'm done with that,' or, 'What you're doing is inappropriate.' A lot of it is about the feeling of safety. You got to feel safe." The actor also said he has established firm rules to protect himself and his family.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Macaulay Culkin created rules to protect himself and his family.

Article continues below advertisement

He added: "I set up rules for myself – don't follow me to the bathroom. I hate that. Don't do that. Don't do that stuff in front of my kids. Just don't do that'… I'll tell them, 'This is inappropriate. Do you know where we are? There's ways to do this.' I don't like being touched, handled. People will try to handle me. I don't like being handled." Culkin said he intervenes directly, adding: "Things like that. I'll let them know like, 'Hey, whoa.' "Because some people don't realize it... I know you're getting caught up in the moment. I'll give you the benefit of the doubt, but at the same time, I have rules." But those close to Culkin say the behavior reflects more than celebrity caution. One source told us: "There are real concerns that this level of rigidity is tied to obsessive behavior. His childhood was defined by a complete lack of control, and setting rules now is his way of reclaiming it." Another added: "The fear of being touched or approached unexpectedly isn't about arrogance. It's about anxiety and control after growing up with no boundaries. It verges on the OCD level of behavior." Culkin has also spoken about shielding his children from fame. He shares two sons with his partner Brenda Song, 37, and says he wants a normal upbringing for them. Culkin said: "My kids have no idea that me and Brenda are famous."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Macaulay Culkin shares two sons with Brenda Song.