Back On? Machine Gun Kelly Celebrates 34th Birthday With Megan Fox After Actress Confirmed Pair Ended Their Engagement: Photos
Machine Gun Kelly's birthday party looked like a blast — and there was one person in particular fans couldn't help but notice was in attendance.
On Wednesday, April 24, the "Home" singer, whose real name is Colson Baker, celebrated turning 34 surrounded by his daughter, Casie, 13, and star-studded friends, including Post Malone, rapper Mod Sun and his ex-fiancée, Megan Fox.
"Genre: birthday 🙅🏼♂️🙅🏼♂️," Kelly captioned the post as a nod to his recently-released EP (extended play) Genre: Sad Boy, a collaboration of songs he wrote with Trippie Red.
In perhaps the most eye-catching photo, Fox, 37, could be seen squatting down in an all-black ensemble beside MGK, who was sitting on the ground in front of a candle-lit backdrop while wearing black pants and a baby blue T-shirt with rapper Nelly's face on it.
In the comments section of the post, Kelly's 8.9 million Instagram followers couldn't seem to refrain themselves from pointing out Fox's presence at the party.
Most fans were thrilled to see the two appear happy together, though some called out the constant toying of rumors regarding their relationship.
"You + megan are precious ❤️," one admirer expressed, as another added, "omg I love that Megan is there it makes my heart so happy🥺💞," and a third gushed, "awe Meg is there!!!!"
Fox's appearance at Kelly's birthday festivities comes just over one month after she confirmed the duo had called off their engagement at some point last year.
The Jennifer's Body star refused to provide further details about the pair's rocky romance.
"I think that what I’ve learned from being in this relationship is that it’s not for public consumption," she explained to host Alex Cooper during a guest appearance on "Call Her Daddy."
"I think, as of now, I don’t have a comment on the status of the relationship, per se. What I can say is [he] is what I refer to as being my 'twin soul' and there will always be a tether to him, no matter what," she continued of Kelly — who had proposed to Fox in January 2022 with not one, but two rings.
Fox admitted: "I can’t say for sure what the capacity will be, but I will always be connected to him somehow. Beyond that, I’m not willing to explain."
While the Transformers actress didn't outright say their engagement had failed, she did provide clarity when Cooper noted Fox and MGK "got engaged, then I think it was called off."
"All those things you said were accurate things that have occurred," Fox confirmed.