OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > machine gun kelly
OK LogoNEWS

Back On? Machine Gun Kelly Celebrates 34th Birthday With Megan Fox After Actress Confirmed Pair Ended Their Engagement: Photos

machine gun kelly birthday megan fox ended engagement photos
Source: MEGA
By:

Apr. 25 2024, Published 9:19 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Machine Gun Kelly's birthday party looked like a blast — and there was one person in particular fans couldn't help but notice was in attendance.

On Wednesday, April 24, the "Home" singer, whose real name is Colson Baker, celebrated turning 34 surrounded by his daughter, Casie, 13, and star-studded friends, including Post Malone, rapper Mod Sun and his ex-fiancée, Megan Fox.

Article continues below advertisement
machine gun kelly birthday megan fox ended engagement photos
Source: @machinegunkelly/Instagram

Machine Gun Kelly celebrated his 34th birthday with his ex-fiancée, Megan Fox.

"Genre: birthday 🙅🏼‍♂️🙅🏼‍♂️," Kelly captioned the post as a nod to his recently-released EP (extended play) Genre: Sad Boy, a collaboration of songs he wrote with Trippie Red.

In perhaps the most eye-catching photo, Fox, 37, could be seen squatting down in an all-black ensemble beside MGK, who was sitting on the ground in front of a candle-lit backdrop while wearing black pants and a baby blue T-shirt with rapper Nelly's face on it.

Article continues below advertisement
machine gun kelly birthday megan fox ended engagement photos
Source: @machinegunkelly/Instagram

His daughter, Casie, 13, was also in attendance, as well as Post Malone.

Article continues below advertisement

In the comments section of the post, Kelly's 8.9 million Instagram followers couldn't seem to refrain themselves from pointing out Fox's presence at the party.

Most fans were thrilled to see the two appear happy together, though some called out the constant toying of rumors regarding their relationship.

Article continues below advertisement
machine gun kelly birthday megan fox ended engagement photos
Source: @machinegunkelly/Instagram

Machine Gun Kelly turned 34 on Monday, April 22.

Article continues below advertisement

"You + megan are precious ❤️," one admirer expressed, as another added, "omg I love that Megan is there it makes my heart so happy🥺💞," and a third gushed, "awe Meg is there!!!!"

Fox's appearance at Kelly's birthday festivities comes just over one month after she confirmed the duo had called off their engagement at some point last year.

MORE ON:
machine gun kelly
Article continues below advertisement

The Jennifer's Body star refused to provide further details about the pair's rocky romance.

"I think that what I’ve learned from being in this relationship is that it’s not for public consumption," she explained to host Alex Cooper during a guest appearance on "Call Her Daddy."

Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement
machine gun kelly birthday megan fox ended engagement photos
Source: MEGA

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly called off their engagement last year.

Article continues below advertisement

"I think, as of now, I don’t have a comment on the status of the relationship, per se. What I can say is [he] is what I refer to as being my 'twin soul' and there will always be a tether to him, no matter what," she continued of Kelly — who had proposed to Fox in January 2022 with not one, but two rings.

Fox admitted: "I can’t say for sure what the capacity will be, but I will always be connected to him somehow. Beyond that, I’m not willing to explain."

Article continues below advertisement
Source: OK!

While the Transformers actress didn't outright say their engagement had failed, she did provide clarity when Cooper noted Fox and MGK "got engaged, then I think it was called off."

"All those things you said were accurate things that have occurred," Fox confirmed.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.