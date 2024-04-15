Megan Fox Hints She's Still With Machine Gun Kelly Despite Telling Women to Stop 'Wasting Energy on Boys'
Megan Fox doesn't appear to be taking her own dating advice.
At Coachella, the actress was asked what tips she would give to single women, and though she emphasized that ladies should just focus on themselves instead of romance, the star also hinted she and Machine Gun Kelly are still together.
"I don't know if I'm the best person to give advice because my advice is like, just learn a skill or develop a hobby and do not waste your energy on boys," the mother-of-three, 37, quipped. "All they're going to do is drain you. Just move on. Invest in yourself."
However, during the same interview, she gave a shout-out to the "Bloody Valentine" crooner, 33, whom she's been on and off with since 2020.
When asked her dream headliner for Coachella 2024, she replied, "Well, obviously I have to say Machine Gun Kelly..."
Her comments came just a few weeks after the Jennifer's Body actress confirmed she and MGK called off their engagement at one point following his January 2022 proposal.
The pair has been through countless ups and downs, but during Fox's March interview on the "Call Her Daddy" podcast, she refused to clarify their status.
"What I’ve learned about being in this relationship is that it’s not for public consumption," she said. "So I think as of now, I don’t have a comment on the status of the relationship per se."
"What I can say is that [he] is what I refer to as being my twin soul, and there will always be a tether to him no matter what. I cannot say for sure what the capacity will be, but I will always be connected to him somehow. Beyond that, I’m not willing to explain," added the bombshell, acknowledging their romance can be "confusing" to the outside world.
Despite Fox admitting in her chat that she gravitates toward "toxic" relationships, an insider claimed the Grammy nominee wasn't upset over her interview.
"Megan wanted to go on 'Call Her Daddy' to tell her own story, be forthright, and have the opportunity to speak her own truth without her words being twisted, misrepresented, or misconstrued," shared the insider. "MGK is supportive and respects Megan's openness. He would never want to silence her in any capacity and admires her strength and desire to be honest, even if her narrative involves him and their relationship at points."
Another source told a news outlet, the stars are still together and "figuring things out," explaining, "MGK is very in love with Megan, so he does his best to keep her happy and lets her take the lead."
