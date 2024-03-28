Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly 'Have the Intention and Desire to Move Forward With Their Relationship' Despite Issues: Source

In fact, the source insisted the couple is happily looking to the future.

"Megan wanted to go on 'Call Her Daddy' to tell her own story, be forthright, and have the opportunity to speak her own truth without her words being twisted, misrepresented, or misconstrued," shared the insider. "MGK is supportive and respects Megan's openness. He would never want to silence her in any capacity and admires her strength and desire to be honest, even if her narrative involves him and their relationship at points."