Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly 'Have the Intention and Desire to Move Forward With Their Relationship' Despite Issues: Source
These twin flames are still burning bright despite their obstacles.
Though Megan Fox shared several shocking details about her personal life in her recent "Call Her Daddy" interview — including a confession that she and Machine Gun Kelly did indeed call off their engagement — an insider claimed the singer wasn't offended by her spilling the tea.
In fact, the source insisted the couple is happily looking to the future.
"Megan wanted to go on 'Call Her Daddy' to tell her own story, be forthright, and have the opportunity to speak her own truth without her words being twisted, misrepresented, or misconstrued," shared the insider. "MGK is supportive and respects Megan's openness. He would never want to silence her in any capacity and admires her strength and desire to be honest, even if her narrative involves him and their relationship at points."
"Megan is independent and needs to do her thing sometimes and MGK appreciates that," the insider continued.
"They are forever connected and have the intention and desire to continue to move forward with their relationship and their commitment to each other," shared the source. "They are continuing to work on things without putting any pressure on themselves."
In the mother-of-three's podcast chat, she would only briefly discuss her and the Grammy nominee's romance.
"I think that what I've learned from being in this relationship is that it's not for public consumption," she said when asked about their on-off dynamic.
"I think, as of now, I don't have a comment on the status of the relationship, per se. What I can say is that, he is what I refer to as being my 'twin soul' and there will always be a tether to him, no matter what. I can't say for sure what the capacity will be, but I will always be connected to him somehow," the Jennifer's Body lead, 37, explained. "Beyond that, I'm not willing to explain."
As OK! reported, people in the stars' inner circle feel the bombshell's hot and cold romance with MGK, 33, isn't for the best.
"One day they’re up, the next they’re down," shared a separate insider. "That intensity is still there nearly four years into their relationship, but that's not necessarily 'healthy.'"
"There are still a ton of trust issues between them and it’s very toxic," the source said. "They can’t stay away from each other and there’s a lot of history there, but they also don’t know how to be in a healthy relationship. They’ll be totally fine, then days later get into a huge blowout fight and not talk for weeks, but then give in and be all lovey-dovey again."
