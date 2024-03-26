Machine Gun Kelly Takes Daughter Casie Out to Dinner After Insider Claims Singer's Relationship With Megan Fox Is 'Very Toxic'
Machine Gun Kelly is turning a blind eye to the drama.
A week after on-off partner Megan Fox spilled the tea on their messy relationship, the singer was seen out to dinner with his daughter, Casie, 14, and her friend.
"The trio stopped by around 8 p.m. and were seen having a great time," a source spilled to a news outlet of his outing to Mediterranean restaurant Aba in Miami, Fla.
"He was enjoying dinner with his daughter and [was] friendly with the staff," the insider added of the Grammy nominee, 33, and his only child, whom he shares with an ex-girlfriend.
The nature of the stars' romance is constantly up in the air, though in the actress' "Call Her Daddy" interview, she confirmed reports that they had indeed called off their engagement. However, the mother-of-three, 37, refused to give details of where they currently stand.
"What I’ve learned about being in this relationship is that it’s not for public consumption," she said. "So, I think as of now, I don’t have a comment on the status of the relationship per se."
"What I can say is that [he] is what I refer to as being my twin soul, and there will always be a tether to him no matter what. I cannot say for sure what the capacity will be, but I will always be connected to him somehow," Fox spilled. "Beyond that, I’m not willing to explain."
It seems neither of the celebrities want to let the other walk for good, though a source told a news outlet their romance is often on shaky ground.
- Megan Fox & Machine Gun Kelly Officially Back Together, Feel 'More Connected Than Ever' After Overcoming Rough Patch: Insider
- Meet The Parents! Megan Fox, Boyfriend Machine Gun Kelly Visit Disneyland With Her Family — Photos
- Machine Gun Kelly Attends NYC Event Without Megan Fox After Actress Snubs His Birthday Party: Photos
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"One day they’re up, the next they’re down. That intensity is still there nearly four years into their relationship, but that's not necessarily 'healthy,'" the source explained.
"There are still a ton of trust issues between them and it’s very toxic. They can’t stay away from each other and there’s a lot of history there, but they also don’t know how to be in a healthy relationship," the source elaborated. "They’ll be totally fine, then days later get into a huge blowout fight and not talk for weeks, but then give in and be all lovey-dovey again."
Fox herself admitted during her "CHD" interview that she prefers drama-filled relationships because "stability" sounds "boring."
The duo met in 2020 on the set of Midnight in the Switchgrass and became engaged in January 2022.
Page Six reported on the sighting.