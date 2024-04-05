Machine Gun Kelly Admits He's Smoking Again Amid Turbulent Megan Fox Romance: 'Life's Been Weird Lately'

"What I’ve learned about being in this relationship is that it’s not for public consumption,” Fox said. "So I think as of now, I don’t have a comment on the status of the relationship per se. What I can say is that [he] is what I refer to as being my twin soul, and there will always be a tether to him no matter what."

"I cannot say for sure what the capacity will be, but I will always be connected to him somehow. Beyond that, I’m not willing to explain," she continued of the singer.