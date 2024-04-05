OK Magazine
Machine Gun Kelly Admits He's Smoking Again Amid Turbulent Megan Fox Romance: 'Life's Been Weird Lately'

Machine Gun Kelly is being more honest than ever with his fans.

The "Bloody Valentine" rocker, 33, took to his Instagram Story on Thursday, April 4, to reveal he's been smoking again as his relationship with Megan Fox has remained uncertain.

"Started smoking again. Life's been weird lately," he penned alongside a snap of himself with what appeared to be a joint in his hand. "But grateful I have y'all."

The life update comes as insiders close to the musician and his partner, 37, claimed they've taken a step back in their romance after getting engaged in January 2022. "Megan and MGK's relationship is up and down," a source explained of the Hollywood power couple. "Right now, they are taking some space, but things could easily change."

"They are still together as a couple and trying to figure things out. MGK is very in love with Megan, so he does his best to keep her happy and lets her take the lead," the insider noted.

Kelly and Fox got together in 2020 following her divorce from Brian Austin Green. During a recent appearance on the "Call Her Daddy" podcast, the Transformers actress shied away from talking about where she and the chart-topper currently stand.

"What I’ve learned about being in this relationship is that it’s not for public consumption,” Fox said. "So I think as of now, I don’t have a comment on the status of the relationship per se. What I can say is that [he] is what I refer to as being my twin soul, and there will always be a tether to him no matter what."

"I cannot say for sure what the capacity will be, but I will always be connected to him somehow. Beyond that, I’m not willing to explain," she continued of the singer.

People close to Fox and Kelly claimed the whirlwind relationship has taken an ugly turn behind closed doors. "That intensity is still there nearly four years into their relationship, but that's not necessarily 'healthy,'" a source spilled of their dynamic.

"There are still a ton of trust issues between them and it’s very toxic. They can’t stay away from each other and there’s a lot of history there, but they also don’t know how to be in a healthy relationship. They’ll be totally fine, then days later get into a huge blowout fight and not talk for weeks, but then give in and be all lovey-dovey again," the insider explained of the pair's rollercoaster romance.

