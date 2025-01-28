Pregnant Megan Fox and Ex Machine Gun Kelly Aren't 'Speaking to Each Other' as Actress' Due Date Approaches

The exes — who shockingly split just weeks after the Jennifer's Body star announced she was pregnant — reportedly can't even be cordial as Fox's due date rapidly nears.

The actress and Machine Gun Kelly are expecting their first child together.

Fox is due to give birth some time in March, though it's unclear what role the baby's father will have in its life considering the state of the Transformers actress and Kelly's relationship, a source recently spilled to a news publication.

According to the insider, Fox and Kelly "are not on good terms," claiming, "things are so bad they aren't even speaking to each other."