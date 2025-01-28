or
Pregnant Megan Fox and Ex Machine Gun Kelly Aren't 'Speaking to Each Other' as Actress' Due Date Approaches

Megan Fox is due to give birth in March.

Jan. 28 2025, Published 9:10 a.m. ET

Megan Fox has iced out Machine Gun Kelly.

The exes — who shockingly split just weeks after the Jennifer's Body star announced she was pregnant — reportedly can't even be cordial as Fox's due date rapidly nears.

Fox is due to give birth some time in March, though it's unclear what role the baby's father will have in its life considering the state of the Transformers actress and Kelly's relationship, a source recently spilled to a news publication.

According to the insider, Fox and Kelly "are not on good terms," claiming, "things are so bad they aren't even speaking to each other."

While the brunette beauty and the "Emo Girl" singer are notorious for being off and on as a couple, the confidante insisted Fox is "done" with Kelly for good.

Fox's inner circle is said to be happy with her decision to move on from Kelly romantically, as they "feel like she finally came to her senses by shutting him out of her life," the news outlet reported.

The exes experienced a whirlwind of emotions toward the end of last year, with Fox announcing her pregnancy via Instagram on November 11, 2024, and the A-list duo's split allegedly occurring over Thanksgiving weekend while the then-couple was vacationing in Vail, Colo.

"Nothing is ever really lost. Welcome back 👼🏼❤️," the Subservience actress captioned a photo of herself showing off her baby bump roughly one year after revealing in her memoir that she had suffered a miscarriage.

Amid excitement about Fox and Kelly's rainbow baby, news broke about the pair's shocking split in December 2024.

A source at the time claimed the mom-of-three — who shares sons Noah, 12, Bodhi, 10, and Journey, 8, with ex-husband Brian Austin Green found suspicious activity on Kelly's phone, causing him to leave the trip early.

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly reportedly split on Thanksgiving weekend in 2024.

A separate insider revealed Fox "found text messages involving other women and decided she was done" with the relationship.

Despite attempting to "rebuild her trust with Colson," which is Kelly's real name, and being "excited to grow their family together," Fox was left with no choice but to end things, the confidante added.

A third source said the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles star was "distraught" about her breakup and felt "blindsided" by the ordeal.

While she might be heartbroken by her and Kelly's apparent fate, the confidante declared Fox was simply "trying to focus on" her baby.

Megan Fox is supposedly done with Machine Gun Kelly for good.

"It's her priority," the insider noted of Fox preparing for her newborn's arrival.

Fox and Kelly's romance began in March 2020 after meeting on the set of Midnight in the Switchgrass, with reports confirming they were officially dating by June of that same year. The Dirt actor popped the question in January 2022.

TMZ spoke to sources about Fox and Kelly.

