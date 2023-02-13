Megan Fox & Machine Gun Kelly Spent 'All Of Super Bowl Weekend' Together Despite Split Speculation, Spills Source
While there seemed to be trouble in paradise this past weekend, Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly may actually still be on cloud nine together.
As split rumors run rampant, an insider revealed that the Jennifer's Body actress and MGK were together all weekend attending Super Bowl parties — and appeared to be doing OK.
"Megan and MGK have been together all of Super Bowl weekend. They’ve been out at parties together every night, including last night and seemed fine," a source told a news outlet, adding that the artist did seem to be in a funk while performing at an event.
"Last night MGK also performed at a party, but he seemed a bit off," they candidly recalled. "His energy was low, and the performance wasn't great."
Speculation about the PDA couple's relationship stemmed from Fox's recent social media activity — that was until she de-activated her Instagram account all together.
Over the weekend, the Transformers actress deleted all photos on her feed of her and her fiancé together.
The brunette bombshell also posted a sexy mirror snap with cryptic lyrics from Beyoncé's "Pray You Catch Me" from her Lemonade album. "You can taste the dishonesty/ it’s all over your breath," she penned alongside the fierce photo on Sunday, February 12.
Given the song choice, her fans went into a frenzy over whether Fox was alluding to Kelly cheating on her. Her comments section was flooded with worried followers guessing what went wrong, and when one suggested that the rocker "got with Sophie [Lloyd]," seemingly referring to the musician in his band, Fox decided to chime in.
"Maybe I got with Sophie," Fox teased in response, along with a flame emoji to add further confusion to the rumors.
Adding fuel to the fire, Fox unfollowed the "my ex's best friend" artist and only followed Eminem, Harry Styles and Timothée Chalamet before deleting her account altogether.
The famous men Fox chose to follow left many scratching their heads considering MGK — who has yet to address the breakup rumors — and Eminem have a longstanding feud.
ET spoke to a source about the couple being together all weekend.