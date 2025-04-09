Machine Gun Kelly Reacts to Comment Trolling Him About Being the 'Child' in His Relationship With Ex Megan Fox
Machine Gun Kelly is taking his hate comments in stride.
The rapper, 34, had a humorous reply to a satirical headline from The Onion that read, "Megan Fox Confirms She and New Baby Will Co-parent Machine Gun Kelly."
Kelly reposted the quote on his Instagram story on Tuesday, April 8, with three laughing-face emojis. He appeared unbothered by the shade and proceeded to share a video of his friend golfing just a few hours after.
The exes welcomed their first daughter together on March 27, just a few months after they split.
Despite parting ways, they remain amicable and will work together to co-parent their child.
Fox "is letting" MGK "stay with her so he can spend as much time with the baby as possible," a source reported to Page Six. "They don’t have a set co-parenting schedule in place at the moment. They just want to celebrate this time and enjoy their baby girl for now."
The "Emo Girl" singer celebrated his daughter's birth with an Instagram post holding her hand, writing, "she’s finally here! our little celestial seed." He then clarified "celestial seed" wasn't their tot's name and said the movie star will reveal the moniker when she feels ready.
Fox has three children from a previous relationship while Kelly has one. She welcomed sons Noah Shannon, 12, Bodhi Ransom, 10, and Journey River, 8, with her ex-husband, Brian Austin Green. Kelly is a father to Casie, 15, whom he shares with ex-girlfriend Emma Cannon.
Fox and Kelly met while filming their indie thriller, Midnight in the Switchgrass, in 2020. They dated for two years before he proposed in Puerto Rico in January 2022 with an emerald and diamond engagement ring.
They called their wedding off in 2023 but then got back together. However, they never seemed to fully resolve their issues and announced their permanent separation in November 2024.
The couple reportedly split because Fox found inappropriate messages between MGK and other women on his phone.
The Transformers actress remains cordial with both her exes, although the two men don't get along. Green recently exposed Kelly by posting fiery direct messages he sent, imploring him to stop questioning about when the actress was due to give birth.
"Stop asking when our child is gonna be born. you the FEDS," the singer wrote. "Quit calling TMZ and focus on that apology you owe me for speaking my name in public. You chose the wrong one to f--- with mr child actor. go back to cereal commercials."