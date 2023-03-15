OK Magazine
Machine Gun Kelly Seen With Mystery Blonde, Declares His 'Life Is In Shambles' As Megan Fox Engagement Hangs By A Thread: Photos

Mar. 15 2023, Published 5:15 p.m. ET

Trying to fill the void? As rumors swirl about Machine Gun Kelly and fiancée Megan Fox's crumbling relationship, the musician was seen grabbing drinks with another woman on Tuesday, March 14.

In the photos obtained by OK!, the "My Bloody Valentine" crooner and an unidentified blonde were at a hotel bar on the day he later performed at the RODEOHOUSTON concert.

During his set, the rapper, 32, alluded to his and Fox's issues, reportedly telling the crowd, "Don't you guys kind of feel like I should just move to Texas? I could do it. My life's in shambles."

Just a few days earlier, the New Girl alum, 36, attended an Oscars after-party solo, making a statement by taking off her engagement ring. At the bash, an eyewitness told a publication she seemed "light" and care-free, with an insider noting she and MGK are hanging by a thread.

"They're not completely done. They're still trying to sort through things, but most of their friends think it is likely over," the source spilled. "They're just not ready to totally call it yet."

The duo's problems were made public on Super Bowl weekend, as the mom-of-three shared lyrics on social media about lying and infidelity. Some assumed the Grammy nominee may have cheated with his guitarist Sophie Lloyd, but Fox clarified that "no third party" was involved in the couple's drama.

As OK! reported, the dad-of-one appears to be at fault for their strife, with an insider claiming he has to go "above and beyond to reconcile things with her." The twosome has attended couples therapy, hoping that professional help would aid in them patching things up.

"MGK really loves Megan, and he is hopeful that they can get to a better place and be happy together," the source continued. "They have had ups and downs throughout their relationship, but at the end of the day, they have a lot of love for each other and a deep connection. They have very strong feelings for one another, so their emotions often come out in intense ways."

People reported on Fox's friends thinking the relationship is over.

