Megan Fox Sends Message To Guitarist Sophie Lloyd After Machine Gun Kelly Cheating Rumors: 'Welcome To Hollywood'

"How me making a joke in order to absolve this girl of a hurtful accusation somehow turned into a confirmation of it — I will never understand," Fox, 36, reportedly wrote over the weekend after returning to social media amid rumors that she and the rocker broke up. "Why are people so….so dumb."

"Sophie you are insanely talented," the actress gushed after Lloyd was accused earlier this month of hooking up with Kelly. "Welcome to Hollywood. Your first unwarranted PR disaster. You have now been baptized by the flames of fame. It only gets worse from here unfortunately. Just ignore it as much as you can. ❤️middle finger up."