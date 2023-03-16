End Of An Era? Megan Fox & Machine Gun Kelly Need A 'Significant Breakthrough' To Save Their Rocky Relationship

“They’re still working on their relationship because the love they had was the real deal. That’s not something that just goes away overnight,” the source added, claiming the pair has been trying to mend their connection.

“However, they would need to have a significant breakthrough to make things work," they continued. "It’s all up in the air right now."

The couple have been on the outs since reports of an alleged blowout argument hit headlines back in February, sparking rumors they'd called off their engagement.

“She was supposed to go to his performance at the Sports Illustrated party, but they had a fight and she canceled plans and flew out Saturday evening,” a source revealed.