End Of An Era? Megan Fox & Machine Gun Kelly Need A 'Significant Breakthrough' To Save Their Rocky Relationship
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly’s relationship has hit a rough patch and there is no immediate recovery in sight, according to a source.
“[Megan] isn’t sure where things stand with Colson, and it’s complicated at the moment,” an insider shared about the lovers.
“They’re still working on their relationship because the love they had was the real deal. That’s not something that just goes away overnight,” the source added, claiming the pair has been trying to mend their connection.
“However, they would need to have a significant breakthrough to make things work," they continued. "It’s all up in the air right now."
The couple have been on the outs since reports of an alleged blowout argument hit headlines back in February, sparking rumors they'd called off their engagement.
“She was supposed to go to his performance at the Sports Illustrated party, but they had a fight and she canceled plans and flew out Saturday evening,” a source revealed.
Fox then deleted all photos of herself and MGK from Instagram, as well as posting a cryptic quote from Beyoncé’s “Pray You Catch Me.” The lyrics were about Jay Z cheating on the 29-time Grammy winner, which left fans speculating that the rapper was unfaithful to the 36-year-old.
However, on Sunday, February 19, the Transformers star cleared up the infidelity rumors.
"There has been no third party interference in this relationship of any kind. That includes, but it not limited to...actual humans, DMs, AI bots or succubus demons," the mother-of-three wrote in an Instagram post.
"While I hate to rob you of running random baseless news stories that would have been much more accurately written by ChatGPT, you need to let this story die and leave all these innocent people alone now," she added.
- Machine Gun Kelly Seen With Mystery Blonde, Declares His 'Life Is In Shambles' As Megan Fox Engagement Hangs By A Thread: Photos
- Megan Fox Attends Vanity Fair Oscars After-Party Without Machine Gun Kelly As They Work Through 'Trust Issues'
- Machine Gun Kelly Must 'Go Above & Beyond To Reconcile Things' With Megan Fox As The Pair 'Still Have Trust Issues To Work Through': Source
As OK! previously reported, on Sunday, March 12, the Jennifer’s Body actress attended the Vanity Fair Oscar’s party solo. She posed with long red hair, a black dress, and most notably, without her engagement ring.
Meanwhile, on March 14, MGK was caught at a hotel with an unknown blonde woman before his performance at the RODEOHOUSTON concert.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
During the “Bloody Valentine” singer’s performance, he was reported to have said, "Don't you guys kind of feel like I should just move to Texas? I could do it. My life's in shambles," alluding to his relationship issues with the blue-eyed bombshell.
Us Weekly previously reported on the insider's comments.