Megan Fox & Machine Gun Kelly Officially Back Together, Feel 'More Connected Than Ever' After Overcoming Rough Patch: Insider
These twin flames are burning brighter than ever! After "going through a rocky patch in their relationship," an insider revealed Megan Fox and fiancé Machine Gun Kelly are "officially back on."
The updates comes as the two enjoyed a vacation in Hawaii, where they were spotted holding hands, smiling on the beach and enjoying a meal with his 13-year-old daughter, Casie.
"The last few months has been tough for them both but they went away together to do some healing and it's been working," the source explained. "They feel more connected than ever."
Trouble started in February after the actress, 36, appeared to hint the singer, 32, may have been unfaithful, though she eventually clarified their tiff didn't involved any "third party."
However, Fox ditched her engagement ring amid reports the two were taking a break and attending couples therapy — the latter of which has clearly worked wonders.
"Megan is extremely spiritual and believes that Colson [MGK's real first name] is her soulmate," the source shared. "She was never going to give up on them, but felt as though they needed to spend some quality time together."
- Back On? Megan Fox & Machine Gun Kelly Vacation In Hawaii As They Try To Patch Up Crumbling Relationship
- Megan Fox & Machine Gun Kelly 'On A Break' From 'Volatile' Relationship But Remain 'In Contact,' Source Squeals
- End Of An Era? Megan Fox & Machine Gun Kelly Need A 'Significant Breakthrough' To Save Their Rocky Relationship
The Jennifer's Body star still hasn't returned to Instagram, which she deleted all of her photos from in the wake of their February fight.
It's still unclear exactly what caused them to have a temporary falling out, though as OK! reported, a source said the two had "trust issues to work through."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"MGK really loves Megan, and he is hopeful that they can get to a better place and be happy together," the insider added at the time. "He knows he is going to have to go above and beyond to reconcile things with her."
The pair first linked up in 2020 after meeting on the set of Midnight in the Switchgrass, becoming engaged in January 2022.
Daily Mail reported on the pair's rekindling and vacation.