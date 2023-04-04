Back On? Megan Fox & Machine Gun Kelly Vacation In Hawaii As They Try To Patch Up Crumbling Relationship
Break up just to make up?
Though the status of Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox's relationship is still murky after reports surfaced that their engagement was hanging by a thread, the twosome was spotted vacationing in Hawaii this week.
According to photos, the pair grabbed lunch at the Four Seasons Hotel on Monday, April 3, though an eyewitness claimed there was no PDA, and they were also joined by MGK's 13-year-old daughter, Casie.
The musician, 32, rocked a pink tank and white shorts for the casual meal, while the newly minted red-headed actress, 36, donned an olive green tank and black leggings.
After dinner, the duo happily posed with fans before taking a walk down to the beach, the onlooker revealed.
The sun-soaked trip comes amid a rough patch for the celebs, as over Super Bowl weekend, Fox hinted her man was unfaithful — however, she soon clarified "no third party" was involved in their turmoil.
As OK! reported, since then, the duo has been in couples therapy, though the New Girl alum ditched her engagement ring.
- Megan Fox & Machine Gun Kelly 'On A Break' From 'Volatile' Relationship But Remain 'In Contact,' Source Squeals
- End Of An Era? Megan Fox & Machine Gun Kelly Need A 'Significant Breakthrough' To Save Their Rocky Relationship
- Machine Gun Kelly Seen With Mystery Blonde, Declares His 'Life Is In Shambles' As Megan Fox Engagement Hangs By A Thread: Photos
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
One source claimed the two were on "a break" but remained in contact, though other insiders believed it will take a miracle for them to fully rekindle their romance.
"They’re still working on their relationship because the love they had was the real deal. That’s not something that just goes away overnight," the source explained to an outlet last month. "However, they would need to have a significant breakthrough to make things work."
It's unclear what exactly led to their strife, though a confidante revealed it all comes down to "trust issues."
"MGK really loves Megan, and he is hopeful that they can get to a better place and be happy together. He knows he is going to have to go above and beyond to reconcile things with her," the insider shared. "Megan and MGK have had ups and downs throughout their relationship, but at the end of the day, they have a lot of love for each other and a deep connection. They have very strong feelings for one another, so their emotions often come out in intense ways."
TMZ reported on the pair's trip to Hawaii.