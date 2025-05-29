or
Machine Gun Kelly Shows Off Tattooed Body in Nothing But Underwear: Photos

Two photos of Machine Gun Kelly
Source: mega;@machinegunkelly/instagram

As rumors swirl about the state of Machine Gun Kelly's relationship with baby mama Megan Fox, the new dad showed off his tattooed body.

By:

May 29 2025, Published 1:19 p.m. ET

Is Machine Gun Kelly trying to get someone's attention?

On Wednesday, May 28, the singer — who welcomed a daughter with Megan Fox in March — took to his Instagram Story to film a quick video wearing nothing but a pair of black briefs.

The clip was taken in the reflection of a window as he showed off his inked body near a backyard pool.

Fans React to Machine Gun Kelly Showing Off His Tattoos and Body

The Grammy nominee, 35, tussled his hair in the footage and had his new track, "Cliché," playing in the background.

Fans raved over the thirst trap, with one person admitting on social media, "THIS is the poster I would have had on my bedroom wall 🥵🥵."

"Wow beautiful 🖤🖤🖤🖤," said another, with a third gushing, "Oh he knows how attractive he is and THAT is so d--- attractive 😮‍💨 it should be a crime to be this 🔥."

As OK! reported, Fox, 39, admitted last week that their baby was "an unplanned but happy surprise."

MGK and the actress have had a rollercoaster relationship since they first started dating in 2020, with the New Girl alum revealing the pregnancy in November 2024 — however, they split the following month, with insiders claiming she saw something on the musician's phone that she didn't like.

MGK Is Co-Parenting His Newborn Daughter With Megan Fox

Nonetheless, the pair was able to stay amicable, as sources revealed Fox is allowing her on-off ex live with her to help with their daughter.

The "Emo Girl" crooner — who also has a teenaged daughter from a previous relationship — recently shared a photo of himself holding the tot, who was in a baby carrier strapped to his chest.

He also proved the rumors about them shacking up were true, as in a recent Instagram video, fans spotted Fox's b---- pump machine on the counter.

The Singer Feels He 'Was Born to Be a Dad'

Though the status of their relationship remains unclear, the rapper is over the moon to have a new little one in his life.

"I’m just so elated. It’s just awesome," he raved to a reporter at the 2025 American Music Awards on Monday, May 26. "They smell so good, you know. I was just meant to be a dad. I was born to be a dad. It’s my purpose."

Though the father-of-two spoke to journalists and greeted fans, he skipped the actual show since the baby was home sick.

"She has a little bit of a fever, so I'm gonna just walk the carpet and go back, you know what I mean, and handle my business," he explained. "Give her my pheromones, and let her heal up."

The name of the actress and the guitarist's daughter has yet to be revealed, as MGK clarified that when he referred to the baby as their "celestial seed," he wasn't calling her by her actual moniker.

"Her mom is gonna tell you the name when we’re ready," he shared.

Fox is also a mom to three children she shares with ex-husband Brian Austin Green.

