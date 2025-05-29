Machine Gun Kelly Shows Off Tattooed Body in Nothing But Underwear: Photos

Though the status of their relationship remains unclear, the rapper is over the moon to have a new little one in his life.

"I’m just so elated. It’s just awesome," he raved to a reporter at the 2025 American Music Awards on Monday, May 26. "They smell so good, you know. I was just meant to be a dad. I was born to be a dad. It’s my purpose."

Though the father-of-two spoke to journalists and greeted fans, he skipped the actual show since the baby was home sick.

"She has a little bit of a fever, so I'm gonna just walk the carpet and go back, you know what I mean, and handle my business," he explained. "Give her my pheromones, and let her heal up."