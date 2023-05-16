'Teen Mom' Star Mackenzie Edwards Declares She's 'Back' After Estranged Husband Ryan Edwards Begins Jail Sentence
After Mackenzie Edwards' messy split from estranged husband Ryan Edwards — who is now serving out a one-year jail sentence — the brunette beauty declared she's ready for a fresh start!
"Mack’s back 🖤 thank you so much for your sweet messages! I really have appreciated them and read as many as possible," she told her followers in a Monday, May 15, Instagram post. "Let’s do this!"
The Teen Mom star, 26, also uploaded a smiley new selfie from her car, marking her first photo on the social media platform since August 2022. The comments section of the snap was flooded with support, with one admirer writing, "Welcome back mama! We missed you."
"Just do you and try not to listen to all the hate, we all have problems and I wish you and your children the best ❤️," penned another, with a third noting, "So glad you are getting away from an unhealthy situation for a better life for you and your babies."
As OK! reported, Ryan has experienced countless troubles this year, having been hit with drug and DUI charges, as well as harassment charges, after he allegedly destroyed his former spouse's home while she had a protective order against him.
On April 20, the father-of-three, 35, was sentenced to one year in prison.
The pair share two kids together — in addition to them each having one child from a previous relationship — and have hit several bumps in the road since tying the knot in 2017, including several drug arrests for Ryan. However, it wasn't until he violently stormed her house that she finally pulled the plug on their relationship.
Going forward, Mackenzie plans to stand her ground, writing in a Sunday, May 14, Instagram Story post, "Sometimes you just gotta let people know – I realize I tolerated that in the past, but that’s not gonna work for me in this new season. Or ever again."