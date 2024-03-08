OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Maddie Ziegler
OK LogoNEWS

Maddie Ziegler 'Tried' to Dumb Herself Down on 'Dance Moms' So Others Wouldn't 'Feel Less Than'

maddie ziegler dumb herself down dance moms
Source: mega
By:

Mar. 8 2024, Published 10:33 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Maddie Ziegler found more than fame and success since ending her run on Dance Moms.

While the star often kept her opinions to herself on the show, she revealed in a new interview, "I’m growing up, and it is liberating to know that I can speak up for myself."

Article continues below advertisement
maddie ziegler dumb herself down dance moms
Source: mega

Maddie Ziegler starred on 'Dance Moms' from 2011 to 2016.

The 21-year-old admitted to Teen Vogue that she didn't so on the series, adding she often felt like she had to hide her talent for the sake of others.

"When I was younger and teachers would say, ‘You need to be more like Maddie,’ I felt myself trying to dumb myself down because I hated it," she recalled. "I don’t want anyone else to feel less than."

Article continues below advertisement
maddie ziegler dumb herself down dance moms
Source: mega

The star admitted she tried to dumb herself down to be on the same level as her peers.

Article continues below advertisement

Ziegler also reflected on how audiences have expected her to never change despite being in the spotlight from a young age.

“I’m not always going to be that little girl. I’m still that same goofy, loving, hard-working girl, but I’m also changing and growing," explained the actress. "It’s scary when people are like, ‘But you’re not who you were when you were younger.’ And I have to explain, ‘Yeah, because that’s just not realistic.’"

Article continues below advertisement
maddie ziegler dumb herself down dance moms
Source: mega

The star is now focusing on acting.

Article continues below advertisement

Nonetheless, the West Side Story actress is still grateful for her time on the Lifetime series.

"Obviously, I have my feelings about that [show], but if I didn't do it, I would not be where I am right now at all. I wouldn't have been found by Sia," she noted. "I wouldn't have found my love for acting through music videos, and I wouldn't be where I am, literally, right now talking to you."

MORE ON:
Maddie Ziegler
Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement

Now that she's making a name from herself free from the show, she's eager to go full force on expanding her acting resume.

"I felt that I needed to prove myself so I could be taken seriously as an actor because I was taken so seriously as a dancer," she shared. "People respected me on a high level."

Article continues below advertisement
maddie ziegler dumb herself down dance moms
Source: mega

Ziegler started taking dance lessons at 2 years old.

Article continues below advertisement

"Acting gives me the creative freedom to jump into different things, but it also helps me protect my own being," the brunette beauty explained after being on reality TV for years. "It is scary to have people have such strong opinions on you and to feel like they know you. But there is something so beautiful about that too."

Article continues below advertisement

The starlet also has dreams of taking on a future role behind the camera.

"I look at Margot Robbie and at Reese Witherspoon's production company. They're so incredible, and I'm very inspired by that, to have my own production company one day," she shared.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2024 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.