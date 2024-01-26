'She Had a Character to Portray': Abby Lee Miller 'Really Isn't That Mean,' Former 'Dance Moms' Star Claims
Was it all for the cameras?
On Monday, January 22, Sarah Hunt and mom Christy Hunt revealed the truth about filming Dance Moms, which ran from 2011 to 2019.
According to the mother-daughter duo, most of the scenarios on the show were manipulated by producers, and much of infamous coach Abby Lee Miller’s raging rants were allegedly just part of a character.
In a TikTok video, the two went back and forth explaining misconceptions about the program and what was really happening behind the scenes.
“We were on Dance Moms, we know that Abby really isn’t that mean,” Sarah said in the clip.
Christy then jumped in, noting, “We were on Dance Moms, I called Abby ‘trash’ because producers told me to.”
The matriarch also added, “We were on Dance Moms, they called me crazy because, yeah, I’ll admit it: I love Jesus.”
Sarah concluded the video by confessing the competitions on the show were “actually fake.”
Fans were shocked by the revelations and left their reactions in the comments section.
Referencing Christy’s claim that producers told her to call Abby names, one user penned, “CRAZYYYY,” to which Sarah responded directly by writing, “Yep they told us to do a LOT of things.”
Another fan asked Sarah if the tears she shed on the show were real. Sarah responded that they were, but said it was “all for the show!”
Abby “was a close friend to me & my family off the show,” she wrote, adding that Abby “had a character to portray on camera.”
- 'Dance Moms' Star Abby Lee Miller Criticizes Britney Spears' 'Cringe' Choreography and Risqué Outfits: 'Pull Your Pants Up'
- Abby Lee Miller Says Former 'Dance Moms' Protégée Maddy Ziegler Is Not Welcome On New Show: 'It Is What It Is'
- Watch — Unapologetic Abby Lee Miller Unleashes Her Wrath In Explosive New 'Dance Moms' Trailer
The 18-year-old continued to reply to the public’s comments, including one person who said, “Facts! My girls competed in some Dance Moms ‘competitions’ they were a joke.”
“YEPPPP!!!!!” Sarah stated.
“Four hour pyramid on TV for 4 seconds,” another fan added, to which Sarah agreed, “YEP.”
However, others were skeptical of the Hunt girls' claims.
One individual shared they “will never believe that this show was scripted.”
Another pointed out that Abby — who served eight months in prison from 2017 to 2018 after she was convicted of concealing assets from the bankruptcy court — “might not have been mean to you but some of the other girls were emotionally and verbally abused by her and have shared their stories. You really can’t speak for everyone.”
Despite Sarah and Christy alleging Abby’s attitude was just for a character, she seemingly is still playing the part, as in an interview from early January, the dancer teacher put pop star Britney Spears on blast.
In an attempt to give the blonde beauty advice, Abby said, "I cringe and I yell at her and then the whole world hates me, and then the world of Britney comes after me like I'm psycho. How dare I."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"I just want her to pull her pants up. The lower your pants are, the longer your body looks and the shorter your legs look," the 58-year-old added to her critique of Britney. "No torso. You want to be a head and neck and legs. So, she keeps pushing her pants down, making her body longer and her leg shorter. And I'm like, 'pull your pants up and make your legs look longer.'"