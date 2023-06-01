Bombshell Development in Madeleine McCann Search
Shocking developments have been made in the search for missing toddler Madeleine McCann in Portugal.
German police confirmed on Thursday, June 1, that "a number of items were seized" at a remote area around the Arade reservoir, roughly 30 miles from Praia da Luz — where the 3-year-old vanished from her villa while on vacation with her family in May 2007.
"These will be evaluated in the coming days and weeks," the Braunschweig District Attorney's Office announced in a statement obtained by a news publication, noting: "It is not yet possible to say whether any of the items are actually related to the Madeleine McCann case."
German authorities requested the most recent search for McCann after learning prime suspect Christian Brueckner visited the desolate area often, calling it his "little paradise," as OK! previously reported.
The German cops were joined by Portuguese and British officers to help conduct the intense investigation, since the McCann family is from England, the toddler went missing in the Algarve region of southern Portugal and Brueckner is currently at a prison in the German city of Braunschweig for a different case.
"Sincere thanks go out to all police officers involved in the search," the Braunschweig District Attorney's Office's statement noted. "The cooperation between the Portuguese police, the police officers from Great Britain and the Federal Criminal Police Office was excellent and very constructive."
Although the three-day probe in Portugal wrapped up, German police confirmed, "the investigations conducted here in Braunschweig against the 46-year-old suspect are expected to continue for some time," regarding the registered sex offender who is suspected of kidnapping and murdering McCann more than 16 years ago.
Brueckner is said to have "moved around" the remote area surrounding the Arade reservoir and dam near Silves, Portugal.
"He had a house 12 miles from the place," a source previously explained, noting he was "seen there often" and "would often spend the night here."
"Investigators know suspect Christian B used to come to this dam regularly," a broadcast stated last week.
The young girl's parents have never given up hope of finding their adored daughter.
On Friday, May 12, the infamously missing toddler would have celebrated her 20th birthday.
“Happy birthday Madeleine. Still missing. Still very much missed. Still looking," a post shared to the official Find Madeleine Campaign page on Facebook read.
