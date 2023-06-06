Madeleine McCann Update: Soil Tested From Prime Suspect Christian Brueckner's Van Could Prove He's the Killer of Little Girl

"One of their focuses now is to close the net around Brueckner by showing through soil sample analysis that his van was there," the source stated of the registered sex offender, who currently remains behind bars in Germany for another case. "A positive match of the soil they already have from the vehicle with the earth they removed during the search last week will be another important piece of evidence against him."

The insider admitted: "It will be a slight setback if the forensics people don’t get a match but at this stage, investigators remain hopeful. The search that took place last week would never have been requested and authorized if the motive for it hadn’t been well supported."