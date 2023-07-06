Madeleine McCann Prime Suspect Bragged About Being a 'Master Criminal' Who Could Outsmart Cops
The prime suspect in Madeleine McCann's disappearance — Christian Brueckner — once bragged about his abilities, according to witness Helge Busching.
“Helge B has spoken at length to officers about the time he spent with Christian B, where they were carrying out crimes together side by side," a source claimed to The Sun. “He told them how Christian B often boasted of being really, really good at what he did, a master criminal and how the police were useless. He was particularly disparaging about Portuguese officers saying it was much easier to get away with stuff in Portugal than in Germany.”
As OK! previously reported, Busching apparently had a kit for breaking into people's homes.
"I knew from Christian that he uses tools to break into holiday resorts, hotels and holiday homes to steal from tourists," Busching told the same outlet in an interview.
"There were passports on the table. There was all sorts of stuff lying around — cameras, suitcases, everything that tourists have with them. I also found a lock pick set," he continued. "You can use it to pick any lock, including security locks."
Recently, police have been analyzing evidence after "a number of items" were "seized" on Thursday, June 1, near the Barragem do Arade reservoir during a search 30 miles from where the 3-year-old was last seen.
But it looks like there's been no updates on the missing girl, who disappeared from her bed in a holiday apartment in Praia da Luz, Portugal, on May 3, 2007.
"Sadly, it’s looking increasingly like the search of the reservoir will not provide any answers or fresh leads," a source revealed. "It’s too strong to say it was a waste of time, but officers are naturally really disappointed."
"It feels like a bit of a roadblock has been hit," the insider confessed. "However, there are still some items to carry out checks on and the police team will continue to work hard to do all they can to try and make sure no stone is left unturned in checking every single item seized from that reservoir."