The prime suspect in Madeleine McCann's disappearance — Christian Brueckner — once bragged about his abilities, according to witness Helge Busching.

“Helge B has spoken at length to officers about the time he spent with Christian B, where they were carrying out crimes together side by side," a source claimed to The Sun. “He told them how Christian B often boasted of being really, really good at what he did, a master criminal and how the police were useless. He was particularly disparaging about Portuguese officers saying it was much easier to get away with stuff in Portugal than in Germany.”