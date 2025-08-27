TRUE CRIME NEWS Madeleine McCann Prime Suspect's Prison Fate to Be Revealed in Secret Meeting as Rapist Hopes for Release Source: MEGA Madeleine McCann has been missing since May 2007. Rebecca Friedman Aug. 27 2025, Published 11:39 a.m. ET

Article continues below advertisement

Time is ticking for prosecutors to pinpoint evidence against Madeleine McCann's prime suspect Christian Brückner. The convicted criminal — who is currently serving time in prison for the unrelated rape of a 72-year-old woman — will soon appear before a German court in a secret meeting, where officials will decide whether to let Brückner out of jail. Brückner could be released from prison as early as next month, as his sentence has nearly been served roughly 20 years after he raped the elderly female in Praia da Luz, Portugal — the same town where 3-year-old McCann went missing two years later.

Article continues below advertisement

Madeleine McCann Prime Suspect's Prison Release to Be Decided in Secret Meeting

Source: MEGA Christian Brückner is the prime suspect in Madeleine McCann's 2007 disappearance.

Hildesheim Regional Court President Dr. Janina Schaffert explained in a recent statement why the meeting needed to be held in secret, noting: "A review procedure is pending before the competent criminal enforcement chamber concerning possible orders for supervision of conduct." "The criminal enforcement chamber must hear the convicted person orally before making its decision," Schaffert said. "However, since the criminal enforcement proceedings are not public as a whole, neither the hearing date and its content nor the decision of the criminal enforcement chamber may be made public. I ask for your understanding in this matter."

Article continues below advertisement

Madeleine McCann's 2007 Disappearance Remains a Mystery

Source: METRO POLICE Madeleine McCann was 3 years old when she went missing during her family vacation in Portugal.

McCann's case remains unsolved nearly two decades after she disappeared from her family's vacation rental at the Algarve resort of Praia da Luz, Portugal. The toddler had been left asleep in the holiday apartment while her parents went to eat at a nearby tapas bar with friends.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

No Evidence Linking Christian Brückner to Missing Toddler

Source: MEGA Christian Brückner has not been formally charged in connection to Madeleine McCann's disappearance.

Brückner has been a prime suspect of the case since his identity was unveiled by German police in connection to McCann's missing person's case. Prosecutor Hans Christian Wolters previously declared he was "100 percent sure" Brückner murdered Madeleine, however, there has never been enough evidence collected to officially charge the rapist in connection to the toddler's disappearance. As of March, Wolters admitted: "There are currently no plans to file charges in the Maddie case. We are currently awaiting the decision of the Federal Court of Justice in Karlsruhe regarding the cases heard last year. However, that will certainly take a few more months."

Source: MEGA Madeleine McCann's remains have yet to be found.