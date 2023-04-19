Madison Beer Reveals Her Little Brother Found Her Contemplating Suicide After Singer's NSFW Photos Leaked At Age 16

"Once, on a particularly heavy day, I climbed over the edge of my balcony in L.A. and stood there, a million thoughts running through my head as I stared down at the ground, my eyes going in and out of focus," the "Reckless" singer explained of the scary moment she teetered on the brink of life or death.

"I don't think I would have jumped. It was more about knowing that I could—that I had a way out if it became too much. Still, I lingered there for a long while, chilled by the fact that I wasn't all that scared of being up so high," Beer — who first rose to fame in 2012 when Justin Bieber shared a video of the then-13-year-old singing a cover of Etta James' "At Last" — continued.