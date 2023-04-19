Madison Beer Reveals Her Little Brother Found Her Contemplating Suicide After Singer's NSFW Photos Leaked At Age 16
Madison Beer crossed a few immensely difficult roads to get to where she is today.
In an excerpt from her upcoming memoir, The Half Of It, set for release on Tuesday, April 25, the 24-year-old opened up about her painful teenage years and the multiple times she debated committing suicide.
"It was a lot of conflicting emotions for a newly sixteen-year-old girl to try to shoulder on her own," Beer wrote in her transcript obtained by a news publication.
"I felt like I was my own worst enemy. I retreated more and more into myself, and it was the beginning of some of the darkest years of my life, starting at age sixteen and following me into my twenties. There were many times — just like the night my n**** were leaked —that I felt so backed into a corner I thought the only way out was to end my life," she confessed of her struggles with mental health.
"Once, on a particularly heavy day, I climbed over the edge of my balcony in L.A. and stood there, a million thoughts running through my head as I stared down at the ground, my eyes going in and out of focus," the "Reckless" singer explained of the scary moment she teetered on the brink of life or death.
"I don't think I would have jumped. It was more about knowing that I could—that I had a way out if it became too much. Still, I lingered there for a long while, chilled by the fact that I wasn't all that scared of being up so high," Beer — who first rose to fame in 2012 when Justin Bieber shared a video of the then-13-year-old singing a cover of Etta James' "At Last" — continued.
"My little brother found me and screamed for my parents, and as I climbed back over, listening to them all freak out, I was only confused why they were making such a big deal out of it," Beer recalled.
"The thought of killing myself was so normal to me at that point that I had forgotten it wasn't something everyone pondered on a daily basis," the "Good In Goodbye" vocalist expressed.
If you or someone you know is in emotional distress or considering suicide, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).
