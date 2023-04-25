OK Magazine
Madonna Recalls Her Late Mom 'Shivering' During Her Childhood Because She Couldn't Afford a Coat: 'I Hope She's Warm'

madonna pp
Source: MEGA
By:

Apr. 25 2023, Published 5:24 p.m. ET

Madonna couldn't be more grateful for her fame and fortune.

The Queen of Pop reflected on her childhood and the difficult road to success via a heartfelt Instagram post on Monday, April 24.

madonna
Source: @madonna/Instagram

"A trip to my archives is always a nostalgic trip down memory lane! If I think about my journey through music over the last 4 decades— how could I not think about all the incredible clothes I got to wear and all the amazing designers I was lucky enough to work with!!" Madonna — who's upcoming world tour is set to kick off on Saturday, July 15 — wrote alongside a series of photos displaying her favorite custom designs.

"When I was a little girl I remember my mother was always cold," the 64-year-old continued of her mom, who shared the same name as her daughter and devastatingly died at the young age of 30 when Madonna was just 5 years old.

madonna
Source: @madonna/Instagram

"Partly because she was sick but also because she never had a coat," Madonna continued of the matriarch, who passed as a result of breast cancer in December 1963. "She always spent what little money we had on our coats and I remember standing outside waiting for the schoolbus with my mother shivering in the cold in the middle of winter!!"

"Years later when I became successful my mother’s sister said to me, 'Now You can buy all the coats your mother couldn’t buy for herself!'" the "Material Girl" sweetly recalled.

madonna
Source: @madonna/Instagram

"The journey from the memory of my shivering mother in winter to me shivering in the over air-conditioned storage space where all my costumes are stored is quite remarkable! I am overwhelmed with gratitude," the award-winning artist admitted of her iconic riches and generational success.

Source: OK!

"Every time I put on an incredible coat I think of my mother. I hope she likes my taste in costumes," she added of her late mom's pride from up above.

"But most of all i hope she’s warm! 💗," Madonna heartwarmingly concluded the tearful tribute.

