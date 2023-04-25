Madonna Recalls Her Late Mom 'Shivering' During Her Childhood Because She Couldn't Afford a Coat: 'I Hope She's Warm'
Madonna couldn't be more grateful for her fame and fortune.
The Queen of Pop reflected on her childhood and the difficult road to success via a heartfelt Instagram post on Monday, April 24.
"A trip to my archives is always a nostalgic trip down memory lane! If I think about my journey through music over the last 4 decades— how could I not think about all the incredible clothes I got to wear and all the amazing designers I was lucky enough to work with!!" Madonna — who's upcoming world tour is set to kick off on Saturday, July 15 — wrote alongside a series of photos displaying her favorite custom designs.
"When I was a little girl I remember my mother was always cold," the 64-year-old continued of her mom, who shared the same name as her daughter and devastatingly died at the young age of 30 when Madonna was just 5 years old.
"Partly because she was sick but also because she never had a coat," Madonna continued of the matriarch, who passed as a result of breast cancer in December 1963. "She always spent what little money we had on our coats and I remember standing outside waiting for the schoolbus with my mother shivering in the cold in the middle of winter!!"
"Years later when I became successful my mother’s sister said to me, 'Now You can buy all the coats your mother couldn’t buy for herself!'" the "Material Girl" sweetly recalled.
"The journey from the memory of my shivering mother in winter to me shivering in the over air-conditioned storage space where all my costumes are stored is quite remarkable! I am overwhelmed with gratitude," the award-winning artist admitted of her iconic riches and generational success.
"Every time I put on an incredible coat I think of my mother. I hope she likes my taste in costumes," she added of her late mom's pride from up above.
"But most of all i hope she’s warm! 💗," Madonna heartwarmingly concluded the tearful tribute.