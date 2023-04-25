Madonna Recalls Her Late Mom 'Shivering' During Her Childhood Because She Couldn't Afford a Coat: 'I Hope She's Warm'

"A trip to my archives is always a nostalgic trip down memory lane! If I think about my journey through music over the last 4 decades— how could I not think about all the incredible clothes I got to wear and all the amazing designers I was lucky enough to work with!!" Madonna — who's upcoming world tour is set to kick off on Saturday, July 15 — wrote alongside a series of photos displaying her favorite custom designs.

"When I was a little girl I remember my mother was always cold," the 64-year-old continued of her mom, who shared the same name as her daughter and devastatingly died at the young age of 30 when Madonna was just 5 years old.