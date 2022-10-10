Fans Attack Madonna's 'Attention-Seeking' Behavior After Pop Star Seemingly Reveals She Is 'Gay' In 'Queer-Baiting' TikTok
Madonna has left fans utterly disappointed after allegedly “queer-baiting” in a recent revelation of her sexuality.
The Queen of Pop seemingly announced she was gay in a recent TikTok video, however, viewers were left convinced this was just another PR stunt.
Angry followers soon took to Twitter, stating, "Madonna queer baiting for relevance in 2022 is not something I expected," while another added, "Madonna is not gay. She just wants attention."
"They [are] doing this to reignite their career, attention seeking. Madonna is not gay and never was," stated an additional fan who accused Madonna's sexual identity as a mere ploy for her music.
"Madonna is gay now? That doesn’t at all seem like desperate attention-seeking," chimed in one user, with another adding, "Madonna in her old age continues to seek validation from young people ... [by coming] out as gay."
While some were left annoyed by the "Material Girl" singer's TikTok, other fans proudly backed their favorite artist's choices.
"Did I just witness Madonna coming out, good for her," commented one individual, with another stating, "Madonna has been an out bisexual for literally decades my dudes 😂."
The 64-year-old's sexuality has never been a black and white topic, and though she's only publicly dated men, she's also traded kisses with a number of women. Madonna has been married twice — once to Sean Penn and once to Guy Ritchie, with whom she shares her 22-year-old son, Rocco.
Another relationship with Carlos Leon lead to the birth of her eldest daughter, Lourdes Leon, 25. (Madonna is also a mom to four adopted children — David Banda, 17, Mercy James, 16, and twins Stelle and Estere Ciccone, 10.)
Although never in an officially confirmed romance with a woman, Madonna has made headlines for her steamy lip locks with fellow celebs. Most famously, in 2003, the "Frozen" vocalist puckered up to kiss both Britney Spears and Christina Aguilera at the 2003 MTV Video music Awards, and this past September, she became intimate with Dominican rapper Tokischa and later took to social media with a video of the two tongue kissing on the set of their "Hung Up On Tokischa" music video.
Daily Mail reported on fans of the pop singer being disappointed with the TikTok about her sexuality.