Madonna Teases Her Cleavage While Preaching About Self-Forgiveness To Fans
Madonna became a bit spiritual in her latest series of seductive selfies.
The Queen of Pop teased her cleavage in numerous Instagram photos on Sunday, October 17, as she simultaneously posted various quotes written by one of her "favorite poets": Yrsa Daley-Ward.
"You may have learned from your mother or any other hunted woman. Smiling at devils is a useful, learned thing. Swallowing discomfort down in spades. Holding it tight in your belly. Aging on the inside only. Keeping it forever sexy," stated the poem shared by Madonna, who is infamously known for her attempts at "aging sexily."
In the montage of photos, the 64-year-old locked eyes with the camera as she bent over to tease a direct view between her breasts through the cutout of her shirt. As the slideshow of alluring images continued, Madonna flaunted her legs in fishnet tights and dominatrix-style belts wrapped around her waist.
As the "Material Girl" singer's post continued with a variety of provocative poses, she also headed over to her Instagram Story to provide more quotes from Daley-Ward.
“See nobody warns you about yourself. The Red in your eye, The Trap in your mouth. The person who hurts you the most in the end will be you. Almost every time, you,” stated the 33-year-old British poet. "You’d better learn to forgive yourself, forgive yourself instantly. It’s a skill you’re going to need until you die. Loving someone who hates themselves is a special kind of violence. A fight inside the bone. A war within the blood.”
“I’m two hundred percent of a lover and it gets me into trouble. You laugh fooling no one, not even yourself. Yes you’re a beauty. Yes people want you but only at first," read a quote in another Story. "Your talents just about ruin your life. Yes. You are dazzling yes you’ll make money, but only too much and fast. Yes you’ll be rich but only in cash.”
Fans appeared unfazed by Madonna' wise words of wisdom, as they continued their usual harsh commentary beneath her tantalizing Instagram post.
"Stop it Madonna please 🙏," wrote one user, while another added, "Where is my Madonna??? Bring her back again please!!! You are losing me….😞."