Madonna's Ex Jenny Shimizu 'Felt Like a High Class Hooker' When Flying Across Europe to Have S-- With Singer in the '90s

"I mean, you’re not gonna say no to Madonna in the '90s," Shimizu, 57, recalled toward the end of the six-episode series. "Not only was it great feeling like a high class hooker — because really it was. You'd get a phone call like, 'Hey can you meet me at my Paris show. You're in Europe right?'"

"So I’d be like, 'Yeah, I’m just finishing Prada. Right after Prada I’ll catch a plane over.' And I would. I’d go over to her hotel, to the Ritz, at like 4 in the morning, have s--, and then fly back to Milan," the Fox Fire actress confessed of her erotic history with the "Like a Virgin" hitmaker, 66.