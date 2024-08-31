Madonna 'Only Wanted Handsome Young Men Working' for Her During Italy Getaway: Source
Madonna already told you — she's a "Material Girl" in a "material world!"
The Queen of Pop recently celebrated her 66th birthday with a lavish vacation in Italy, though she reportedly had "very specific instructions and demands" when it came to perfecting festivities ahead of her special day.
"Whether she was staying on a yacht or in a villa, she only wanted handsome young men working on the staff," a source confessed to a news publication after Madonna was seen visiting the European country with her rumored boyfriend, Akeem Morris, 28, earlier this month.
The insider spilled: "She also had a rider of sorts for each location, detailing the kind of food, wine and beauty products she expected to be stocked."
"Madonna requested designer outfits be flown in from all over the globe to be photographed in" for her luxurious vacation — which included visits to Positano and Portofino — the confidante revealed. "And everyone knows she’ll throw a fit if her demands aren’t met."
While in Italy, Madonna was caught on camera being affectionate with Morris — only further fueling rumors the two were an item.
After celebrating her birthday on August 16, the "Like a Virgin" singer took to Instagram to document her adventure.
"Arrivederci Roma!!!" Madonna captioned an Instagram carousel of images, which featured photos of the pop icon and her rumored new man, as well as her twins, Estere and Stella, who recently turned 12. "A perfect ending to a Glorious Birthday Celebration with friends and family! 💃🎂🥂♥️🇮🇹 Ciao Italia!!!!"
Three days later, the mom-of-six followed up with a special post for her two youngest daughters, who were 5 years old when Madonna adopted them from Malawi in 2017.
"Happy Birthday to my Twin Virgos !♍️♍️. Estere and Stella!!! I blinked and you are almost teenagers," Madonna expressed in the caption of an Instagram upload. "Time is a ferocious Beast!!You are both SO FIERCE -talented-opinionated-and full of LIFE. Can’t wait to read the next chapter. LOVE YOU BOTH SO MUCH !!!"
Adding to speculation about the award-winning artist's latest relationship, Morris joined Madonna in celebrating her twins' birthday with an extravagant bash.
Madonna and the soccer player first crossed paths while shooting a magazine cover in August 2022, though their first public appearance wasn't until the summer of 2024.
