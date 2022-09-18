OK Magazine
From Raw Beauty To Frozen Features: See Madonna's Show-Stopping Transition Through The Years

Sep. 18 2022, Published 12:01 a.m. ET

Madonna's ground-breaking career may have set high standards for the pop music industry, but she may need some advice when it comes to plastic surgery.

As the Queen of Pop gets older, her fans grow wiser — especially about her excessive Botox and facial procedures.

The "Material Girl" singer has recently frequented Instagram with bizarre posts, highlighting her excessive features, and worried supporters are fearing the star looks nearly unrecognizable from the icon she once was.

And it's not only Madonna's fans who are growing concerned of the twisted road ahead, as the mother-of-six's children have also spoken out regarding her strange and spiraling ways.

"It makes them cringe to see her writhing around naked and making a fool of herself,” a source exclusively dished to OK!, explaining how Lourdes Leon, 25, and Rocco Ritchie, 22 have “struggled for years” with her attention-seeking behavior.

“They can’t understand why [her behavior] needs to be so hyper and gratuitous,” continued the insider, while revealing her children — including David Banda, 16, as well as 10-year-old twins Stelle and Estere Ciccone — are worried Madonna may be "ruining her legacy."

Keep scrolling to see Madonna's spiraling transition through the years.

madonna
Source: mega

1995

The Queen of Pop hit her peak during the 1990s, as the young blonde's iconic hits began to drastically influence the music industry.

MADONNA'S DAUGHTER LOURDES LEON DROPS FIRST SINGLE & STEAMY MUSIC VIDEO

madonna globes
Source: mega

1997

The award-winning artist was best known for her timeless beauty and inspiring success.

madonna
Source: mega

1998

Young Madonna embodied fearless and empowering features of beauty, talent and pride.

madonna
Source: mega

2005

The blonde bombshell continued to thrive into the 2000s, but it wasn't long before things took a faulty turn for the A-lister.

KEEPING THEM YOUNG! EVERYTHING WE KNOW ABOUT MADONNA'S NEW 23-YEAR-OLD BOYFRIEND ANDREW DARNELL

madonna
Source: mega

2018

Fast-forward to 2018, fans found their favorite star to be almost unrecognizable from the precious babe she once was.

madonna
Source: mega

Between making out with women at parties and dating young men who are nearly a third of her age, the entire world has begun to question the 64-year-old's current state of mind.

madonna tiktok
Source: madonna/tiktok

2022

The pop sensation has unfortunately spotlighted her downfall all over her social media accounts, and she doesn't seem to notice a change in character from the authentic beauty she once was.

