Where Is The Queen Of Pop? Fans Beg For The Old Madonna To Return Following Freaky Instagram Post

A cry for help? Fans can't seem to tell if Madonna's recent Instagram frenzy is the singer's way of speaking out, as her frequent social media posts show her grinding on men, appearing in vulgar videos and simply seeming out of character from the icon she was during the prime of her career.

While the 64-year-old has evidently been living it up with a new young man following her split from boyfriend Ahlamalik Williams, the Queen of Pop's supporters are worried she may be taking things too far.