Madonna Reveals Her 'Happy Place' After Experiencing A 'Crisis Of Confidence'
Madonna always finds peace in her music.
After dealing with a multitude of unfortunate events — including a breakup, the death of her brother Anthony Ciccone and the ongoing criticism from social media haters — the Queen of Pop continues to discover strength in her songs.
"In my happy place," Madonna wrote via an Instagram Story on Wednesday, March 29, alongside a video edit featuring a variety of photos of the "Material Girl" singer playing guitar.
Other pictures from the montage included some throwback shots from February of the 64-year-old dressed in an all-black ensemble with her auburn-colored hair styled in four tightly-woven braids.
Madonna seems to have found herself once again after suffering a "crisis of confidence" at the end of February.
Following her infamous appearance at the 2023 Grammy Awards, the mother-of-six faced an incessant amount of criticism for her "unrecognizable appearance."
While still dealing with insecurities about the public's opinion, Madonna had to mourn the loss of her troubled older brother — whose rehab stay she had funded entirely — as well as a split from her ex-boyfriend Andrew Darnell, 23.
Put it all together, and you get one very distraught pop star.
"It was only a very casual thing [with Andrew] so she’s not broken-hearted. It’s just that it has come at a bad time," a source previously revealed just one day before Ciccone passed away at the age of 66 on Friday, February 24.
"She’s having a bit of a crisis of confidence and this doesn’t help," the insider noted, although Madonna has already moved on to her newest romance with her son David Banda's boxing coach, Josh Popper. "She had a lot of fun with Andrew but it was never love or anything like that."
On top of backlash for her appearance at the Grammys, Madonna was apparently left hurt by the lack of attention she received at the star-studded event, as the source stated: "She said no one cared that she was in the room, and it used to be so different for her. She’s never been out of favor for so long."
"She’s throwing herself into the tour and is determined that not only will it be brilliant, but it will also thrust her back into the limelight," the source concluded. "She’s the Queen of Pop … and she wants to remind everyone what a star she is."